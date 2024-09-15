National Engineer's Day — Building Tomorrow: Celebrating the vision and impact of engineers

Engineers are the architects of progress, solving complex problems and driving innovation in every aspect of modern life. Whether it’s designing the roads we travel on, the bridges we cross, or the technology we use daily, engineers are at the heart of these advancements.

This day celebrates their vital role in transforming the world around us and ensuring a better future for generations to come.

India’s engineers: Leading global Innovation

India has a rich history of engineering excellence, and in recent years, Indian engineers have made a significant mark on the global stage. With over 1.5 million engineers graduating each year, India is one of the largest producers of engineering talent worldwide, accounting for nearly 25% of the global engineering workforce .

A shining example of India’s engineering capabilities is the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The recent Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan missions, which aim to send Indian astronauts into space, showcase the skill and dedication of India’s engineers.

These historic projects highlight the country's growing presence in space exploration and serve as an inspiration for future engineers across the globe .

The role of education in engineering

Engineering is a field that thrives on education, innovation, and hands-on experience. If we are interested in becoming engineers, we need a strong foundation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. Quality education plays a pivotal role in preparing engineers to tackle global challenges and drive technological progress.

Today’s engineers are faced with issues ranging from climate change to resource scarcity, and it’s through education that we can develop the tools to address these problems.

According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2022, engineering is the third most popular field of study in India, with nearly four million students enrolled in undergraduate engineering programmes .

Sparking curiosity: Engaging the next generation

As we celebrate National Engineer's Day, it’s important to also think about the engineers of tomorrow. Fostering an interest in STEM from an early age is key to inspiring the next generation of problem solvers and innovators.

Hands-on learning experiences such as interactive workshops, science fairs, and engineering camps are great ways to engage students in real-world problem-solving.

These activities not only build technical skills but also spark curiosity and imagination, which are essential for success in engineering. If you’re a young student interested in engineering, now is the perfect time to get involved in these opportunities.

The skills we develop through practical experience will set us on a path toward innovation and achievement.

How engineers impact everyday life

We might not think about it often, but engineers play a critical role in almost every aspect of our day. The phone or computer we use, the transportation we rely on, and even the energy powering our homes are all the result of engineering.

Engineers combine creativity with scientific expertise to design practical solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges.

From renewable energy to space exploration, their work continues to shape industries and improve the quality of life. Whether it’s cutting-edge medical devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven innovations, or sustainable infrastructure projects, engineers are behind it all.

Their impact on society is undeniable, and as we honour their achievements on National Engineers Day, we also acknowledge their role in building a brighter, more efficient future.

Embracing the legacy of engineers

On National Engineer's Day, let’s take a moment to honour the engineers who have made remarkable contributions to society. From groundbreaking technological advancements to everyday conveniences, engineers are responsible for many of the improvements we see around us.

Their work reminds us that with dedication, creativity, and innovation, there’s no challenge too great to overcome.

As we look to the future, remember that engineers will continue to play a key role in shaping a better world.

By supporting STEM education, encouraging curiosity in young minds, and celebrating the achievements of engineers, we ensure that future generations will have the tools they need to succeed.

(Geeta Jayanth, Head of School, Chaman Bhartiya School is the author of this piece. Views expressed are her own.)