In front of the camera or in a white coat — resident doctor Dr Zubin Vicky nails every role he plays in real & reel life

For Dr Zubin Vicky, the journey began at the tender age of 14 when he found himself auditioning for acting roles, a hobby that soon blossomed into a full-fledged passion. "Before I realised it, I was basking in the immense joy that acting gave me," he recalls with a smile.
But like many dreams, the path was filled with its share of challenges.
Rejections, especially for lead roles, were tough. Yet, the disappointment never lasted long enough to slow him down. “It was a roller coaster ride,” he admits, “but I always kept moving ahead.”
Dr Vicky's persistence paid off when he landed his first significant role, playing the flashback version of an actor in a popular daily soap. The support he received from his father was especially heartwarming. “The amount of appreciation my father gave me warmed my heart to the core,” he reflects. However, the true breakthrough came with a Maggie advertisement, a stepping stone that led to an offer from the team of Golmaal.
The contrast between his earlier days and the present is striking. "From travelling from Dombivli to Andheri in a crowded train, all frustrated and tired, to travelling overseas to Bangkok, all confident and geared up," he says, recalling the stark difference in his life’s trajectory. Yet, despite his burgeoning acting career, Dr Vicky remains grounded, always striving to balance his profession and his passion for acting.
This balance is an element his parents have always encouraged. "They’ve been my strongest pillars of support," he shares. From nurturing his talents in acting to teaching him how to play the guitar, his parents were always there, guiding him with love and trust.
When he finished Class X with above-average marks, Dr Vicky's father suggested that he pursue the Science stream, a choice that ultimately shaped his future in medicine.
Dr Vicky went on to complete his MBBS and is now pursuing an MD in Radiology, a field that took on new significance after a personal experience.
"Seeing the emotional turmoil my family went through when my grandmother suffered from aortic stenosis deeply affected me," he explains.
This experience inspired him to dedicate his career to ensuring that all his patients feel heard, cared for, and treated with the utmost care. "The relief on their faces after getting healed is the most powerful propelling force for me," he says with a quiet intensity.
Interestingly, for someone who thrives on stage and in front of the camera, Dr Vicky describes himself as shy and reserved. “It helps me observe the world around me,” he says.
This introspective nature, he believes, allows him to dive into the perspectives of those around him. "It's very important to be humble about our achievements because that pushes us to constantly work on ourselves and takes us to new heights."
He speaks about life with a wisdom that belies his years. "Life becomes a lot easier when we allow ourselves to go with the flow," he notes.
For Dr Vicky, taking each day as it comes and living it to the fullest is the key to fulfilment — whether on the stage, in the hospital, or in life’s many other arenas.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Aditi Gawit, Varuni Vats, & Siddhant Kashyap)