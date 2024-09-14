In front of the camera or in a white coat — resident doctor Dr Zubin Vicky nails every role he plays in real & reel life

For Dr Zubin Vicky, the journey began at the tender age of 14 when he found himself auditioning for acting roles, a hobby that soon blossomed into a full-fledged passion. "Before I realised it, I was basking in the immense joy that acting gave me," he recalls with a smile.

But like many dreams, the path was filled with its share of challenges.

Rejections, especially for lead roles, were tough. Yet, the disappointment never lasted long enough to slow him down. “It was a roller coaster ride,” he admits, “but I always kept moving ahead.”

Dr Vicky's persistence paid off when he landed his first significant role, playing the flashback version of an actor in a popular daily soap. The support he received from his father was especially heartwarming. “The amount of appreciation my father gave me warmed my heart to the core,” he reflects. However, the true breakthrough came with a Maggie advertisement, a stepping stone that led to an offer from the team of Golmaal.