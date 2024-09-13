Growing economy, stagnant lives: A closer look

India’s economic story is one of remarkable overall growth, but the modest rise in GDP per capita reveals deeper, underlying challenges. Despite maintaining a notable annual growth rate of 6.0% from 1990 to 2023, outpacing the global average of 3.4%, the benefits on an individual level have not been as profound.

This growth paradox underscores a crucial issue: while the nation’s economy has expanded dramatically, the advantages of this growth have not been evenly distributed.

The Growth Paradox Unveiled

In 1990, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was around $321 billion, with a GDP per capita of $1,455. By 2023, the GDP had soared to approximately $3,549.92 billion, reflecting an impressive 1002.4% increase. However, the GDP per capita only rose by 81.2% over the same period, reaching $2,630.

This significant disparity between overall economic growth and per capita benefits reveals a crucial disconnect. While the economy has expanded, the gains on an individual level have not been proportional.

Population Growth: A Major Factor

A key contributor to this paradox is India’s substantial population growth. Over the past 33 years, the population has surged by 64%, intensifying pressure on resources and infrastructure. This demographic boom means increased demand for essential services like education and healthcare, which strains the benefits of economic growth.

The challenge is to ensure that economic advancements are distributed more equitably among the growing population.

Income Inequality and Its Implications

Income inequality remains a significant challenge. Economic growth has not been equally beneficial for all segments of society. The benefits of growth have largely accumulated among the wealthy, while many others have seen limited improvements.

This uneven distribution of wealth means that the broader population has not fully reaped the rewards of economic expansion, constraining overall improvements in living standards.

Education and Health: Bridging the Gaps

India’s young workforce holds potential, but gaps in education and skills create a mismatch between market needs and educational outcomes. This disparity affects productivity and economic output. Additionally, public health issues — such as malnutrition and limited healthcare access —impede economic productivity and development.

Addressing these educational and health challenges is critical for ensuring that economic growth translates into real, widespread benefits.

The Political Dimension

The role of political dynamics in shaping India’s economic landscape cannot be ignored. Political decisions and policies have profound impacts on economic outcomes, adding complexity to the growth paradox.

Electoral Promises vs Reality

Political parties often make ambitious promises during election campaigns that may not align with the complex realities of economic management. These promises, frequently characterized by populist measures, are designed to appeal to voters but can result in short-term benefits at the expense of long-term economic stability.

Such measures may include costly programmes or subsidies that do not necessarily contribute to sustainable economic growth but are intended to bolster party ideologies or address immediate voter concerns.

In many cases, the focus shifts from enhancing national economic health to advancing the interests of the party itself. Political leaders may present their initiatives as essential for the nation’s progress, but the underlying motivation can be to fortify the party’s position and secure electoral success.

This approach is often underpinned by the argument that strengthening the party will, in turn, lead to a stronger nation and a more robust economy.

However, this perspective can lead to decisions that prioritize partisan goals over genuine economic development. As a result, the potential for these measures to disrupt long-term economic health increases, as they may fail to address or even exacerbate deeper structural challenges within the economy.

Regional Politics and Development Disparities

Regional politics play a significant role in the uneven development across India. Political leaders often prioritise local projects in their states, which can lead to disparities in infrastructure and economic progress. This situation is compounded by the Union Government’s tendency to focus more on states under its own control, while states ruled by opposition parties may receive less attention and resources.

Such favouritism can deepen existing regional gaps, resulting in uneven economic development and infrastructure deficits.

To address these disparities effectively, it is crucial for both central and state governments to work together in a coordinated manner. Ensuring equitable growth across all regions requires a commitment to balanced resource allocation and collaborative efforts between different levels of government.

Bridging these gaps is essential for fostering uniform development and improving overall economic conditions throughout the country.

The Path Forward

To address the paradox of stagnant GDP per capita amidst high economic growth, India must confront these multifaceted challenges directly. Strategies include managing population growth, reducing income inequality, addressing the rural-urban divide, investing in infrastructure, reforming education, and improving public health.

Additionally, political stability, effective governance, and anti-corruption measures are crucial for fostering an environment conducive to sustained economic progress.

India’s journey toward improving GDP per capita is complex and ongoing. While the country’s growth story is impressive, addressing these challenges with a nuanced understanding of the political and economic landscape will be key to translating growth into enhanced living standards for all.

(Samuel Mathew is a renowned branding and communication expert. Views expressed are his own.)