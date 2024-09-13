From ObGyn to Pediatrics and busting misinformation online — Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj is an inspiration

Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj comes from a family deeply rooted in academics.
With a father who was a professor at Delhi University (DU), many assumed she spent most of her time buried in books. But as she explains, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Studies were always important, but my parents made sure we were just as involved in extracurricular activities,” she reflects.
Her undergraduate (UG) years at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) were some of the most memorable of her life. It’s where she built lifelong friendships and even met her husband.
Yet, like most medical students, the pressure of balancing academics with an intense internship wasn’t easy.
Juggling her duties while preparing for the competitive PG entrance exams demanded immense focus. But just a day before her All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance exam, her world was shaken — her mother suffered a heart attack.
Despite the emotional turmoil, Dr Bharadwaj managed to calm her nerves and take the exam. “I told myself that I had to do it, and thankfully, I got AIR (All-India Rank) 40,” she says, a feat that secured her a coveted seat in ObGyn (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) at AIIMS Delhi. But her triumph was short-lived.
As the months in the programme passed, she realized something was amiss. “I used to feel dizzy every time I stepped into the OT,” she recalls, and it didn’t take long for her to understand that ObGyn wasn’t her calling.
When she made the decision to leave AIIMS, many around her were shocked. "Everyone lost their minds when I said I was leaving," she says, smiling at the memory of the reactions she faced. But her conviction remained unshaken.
“Despite everyone suggesting otherwise, I knew I was doing the right thing,” she asserts. That leap of faith led her to Pediatrics, a branch that felt like home from day one. “It felt like my inner calling,” she says with satisfaction.
Her journey didn’t stop there. A close relative’s difficult pregnancy opened her eyes to the abundance of misinformation online, especially around pregnancy and child care. "She would send me videos of pregnancy hacks, and while some were helpful, many were misleading," Dr Bharadwaj explains.
This experience planted the seed of an idea: why not provide accurate, evidence-based information? With no grand expectations, she began posting videos to educate the public on child care, pregnancy, and health. “I believe my ability to counsel and explain resonated with many,” she reflects. Her videos started to gain traction, connecting her with audiences far and wide.
But being on the Internet, she soon learned, is a double-edged sword. While her content received immense appreciation, it also attracted negativity.
“For everything that comes with it, I simply tell myself, ‘This too shall pass,’” she shares, recognising the transient nature of online praise and criticism alike.
Dr Bharadwaj’s journey is a testament to resilience and faith in oneself. “No one’s journey is a straight path full of roses,” she says wisely. Even now, despite her success, she acknowledges that there’s still much to figure out. “But I’ve come to realize that by being true to yourself and trusting a higher being, it all falls into place — as long as you have patience.”
Her story is one of perseverance, trust, and the belief that with time and conviction, life leads you exactly where you are meant to be.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Rudrakshi Shetty, Ria Maheshwari and Siddhant Kashyap)