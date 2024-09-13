From ObGyn to Pediatrics and busting misinformation online — Dr Madhavi Bharadwaj is an inspiration

Yet, like most medical students, the pressure of balancing academics with an intense internship wasn’t easy.

Juggling her duties while preparing for the competitive PG entrance exams demanded immense focus. But just a day before her All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance exam, her world was shaken — her mother suffered a heart attack.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Dr Bharadwaj managed to calm her nerves and take the exam. “I told myself that I had to do it, and thankfully, I got AIR (All-India Rank) 40,” she says, a feat that secured her a coveted seat in ObGyn (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) at AIIMS Delhi. But her triumph was short-lived.

As the months in the programme passed, she realized something was amiss. “I used to feel dizzy every time I stepped into the OT,” she recalls, and it didn’t take long for her to understand that ObGyn wasn’t her calling.

When she made the decision to leave AIIMS, many around her were shocked. "Everyone lost their minds when I said I was leaving," she says, smiling at the memory of the reactions she faced. But her conviction remained unshaken.

“Despite everyone suggesting otherwise, I knew I was doing the right thing,” she asserts. That leap of faith led her to Pediatrics, a branch that felt like home from day one. “It felt like my inner calling,” she says with satisfaction.