Bullying and its impact on mental health: Through the eyes of a 15-year-old changemaker

When Kshitij Mehta, 15, came home from school one day, he was visibly hurt, indicated by a tear-stained face, and downcast eyes. Not wanting to alarm his mother, he clutched his stomach and hurried to his room avoiding lunch on the pretext of a stomachache.

His mother wasn’t fooled. Kshitij seldom skipped lunch. It was his favorite meal of the day which he always enjoyed with her.

She gave him some time before talking to him. Her comforting embrace and gentle probing brought on a well of tears and a barrage of emotions — embarrassment, fear, and anxiety.

Gradually, Kshitij revealed how he had been bullied because of his name and threatened if he told anyone about it.

Kshitij’s mother, Aarti was perplexed when he told her it wasn’t an isolated incident. A group of boys would eat his tiffin, trip him, or call him names as they cornered him during break time. Aarti consoled her son and assured him it was okay to ask for help and to confide in someone he trusted.

The next day she took up the matter with his class teacher, and the high school supervisor who involved the school counselor. The supervisor spoke with the boys’ parents and disciplinary action was taken.

Kshitij took therapy to overcome his fears and deal with situations better.

Some may say that Kshitij was ‘lucky’, because not everyone gets the support they need, and others may not get it in time.

A few years ago, a 16-year-old student died by suicide as he was relentlessly bullied about his sexual orientation.

Just last year, another 16-year-old student and social media influencer ended his life after being incessantly trolled for his orientation.

Unlike Kshitij, many school-going students tend to shy away from expressing their troubles and often, rationalize bullying behaviour thinking that the fault lies with them. a few students accept the aggression targeted toward them, especially if it is perpetuated by their own ‘friends’.

This is often misconstrued as ‘validation’ as students want to fit in and get along with their peers.

Impact on Mental Health

Physical and emotional insults can be scarring, and online trolling and cyber-bullying even more so. Students suffer even in the comfort of their own homes, when subjected to cyber-bullying. Bullying may cause a child to suffer from anxiety, panic attacks, and obsessive-compulsive disorder besides irrevocably damaging their self-esteem and confidence, according to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The pressure to conform and accept mistreatment severely impacts their mental health, causing the development of anti-social behaviors and toxic traits as they grow older.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “Youth who bully others are at increased risk for substance misuse, academic problems, and experiencing violence later in adolescence and adulthood. Youth who bully others and are bullied themselves suffer the most serious consequences and are at greater risk for mental health and behavioral problems.”

Schools and communities must invest in comprehensive anti-bullying strategies to ensure that all young people have the opportunity to grow and thrive in safe, supportive environments.

The health benefits extend beyond the immediate reduction in bullying incidents; they encourage a culture of respect, empathy, and resilience that can positively influence a youth’s life trajectory.

