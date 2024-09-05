This Teachers' Day, British Council shares modern educator’s must-haves: Elements to enhance your teaching skills

From the moment we step into a classroom, we are shaped by the subjects we study and those who teach them. In today’s rapidly evolving world, the role of a teacher has transformed from a knowledge provider to a guide, mentor, and a facilitator. Gone are the days when teaching was confined to textbooks and chalkboards.

Today, education is about crafting experiences, nurturing curiosity, and preparing students for a world that demands consistent change.

The educational landscape today offers a range of opportunities for students, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing, sustainable development to blockchain technology and many more.

With a variety of options available, comes an essential need for teachers - the need to become perpetual learners themselves.

To guide students through these cutting-edge fields, educators must first be open to discussion and discourse while as well as give and receive feedback, continually expanding their own understanding of a changing world and build engaging environments where priority is given to 21st century skills such as collaboration, critical-thinking, creativity all the while being inclusive in its practice.

This Teachers' Day, British Council highlights the skills that every modern-day teacher should work on to lead the way in education and leave an indelible impact: