Happy Teacher's Day poem: From one teacher to another — "I am because you are"

Anne Frank, a celebrated diarist, once described teachers
as the world’s most unpredictable creatures.
But dear teacher, you've proven her wrong
with your kindness, a lovely song.
You never acted as our boss
nor as a burden we must cross.
You are neither a dull preacher
nor a harsh, unpleasant creature.
As an educator who makes us think,
you lift us up in just a blink.
You cheer us on when we feel low,
making us smile and letting our spirits grow.
You help us progress from zero to one,
while making learning so much fun.
You do your best to meet every need,
finding joy in every success we achieve.
You are a cherished guide and mentor,
treating each of us as a treasure.
We love you and say "Thank you" on this special day.
Happy Teacher’s Day!
You are my star, my shining light.
Proudly I say, “I am because of you”.
Thank you for guiding me so right.
Happy Teacher’s Day to you!
The phrase "I am because you are" reflects the deepest appreciation and admiration a student can offer a teacher. It stands as one of the greatest compliments a teacher can receive throughout their career.
On this wonderful occasion of Teacher’s Day, many students — both past and present — reflect on their personal experiences with remarkable teachers who have been outstanding, exceptional, and invaluable sources of inspiration.
As I look back on my own student days, I am filled with joy and gratitude for the teachers who positively impacted my life. They instilled confidence in me, helped me realize my potential, and supported my journey toward success.
I salute these great educators, who planted the seeds of my desire to become a teacher and continue to serve as role models.
As I relive these experiences, I proudly say, “You touched my life, and I have grown. Thank you, dear teachers.”
(Dr Albert P'Rayan is an academic, columnist, freelance writer, English Language Teaching (ELT) Resource Person. Views expressed are his own)