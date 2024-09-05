Happy Teacher's Day poem: From one teacher to another — "I am because you are"

Anne Frank, a celebrated diarist, once described teachers

as the world’s most unpredictable creatures.

But dear teacher, you've proven her wrong

with your kindness, a lovely song.

You never acted as our boss

nor as a burden we must cross.

You are neither a dull preacher

nor a harsh, unpleasant creature.

As an educator who makes us think,

you lift us up in just a blink.

You cheer us on when we feel low,

making us smile and letting our spirits grow.

You help us progress from zero to one,

while making learning so much fun.

You do your best to meet every need,

finding joy in every success we achieve.

You are a cherished guide and mentor,

treating each of us as a treasure.

We love you and say "Thank you" on this special day.

Happy Teacher’s Day!

You are my star, my shining light.

Proudly I say, “I am because of you”.

Thank you for guiding me so right.

Happy Teacher’s Day to you!