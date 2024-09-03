“MBBS is not the end if you feel it has burnt you out,” says Dr Anubha Karol. Here's how the doctor turned her life around

In 2018, Dr Anubha Karol embarked on an externship in the United States (US), a journey that would set the stage for a life-altering revelation. The experience required her to travel extensively, an aspect she thoroughly enjoyed. With each new place she visited, she felt an increasing desire for a career that would allow her to combine her love of travel with her passion for medicine.

Dr Karol moment of clarity came during a trip to Mount Abu. Amidst the natural beauty of the landscape, she participated in a trek led by an instructor whose determination was palpable. He shared his dream of climbing Mount Everest one day, a goal he was actively saving for.

“The sky is the limit,” Dr Karol recalls thinking as she listened to his story, profoundly moved by his ambition and resolve. It was at that moment she realised MBBS was not the end for her. She needed a path that would allow her to help others while also balancing her mental health and love for exploration.

However, it wasn’t always clear to Dr Karol what that path would be. During her internship, she found herself with more free time than she anticipated. The hospital where she was stationed was relatively new, with a slow patient inflow, leaving her with hours of unoccupied time. While some might see this as a blessing, for Dr Karol, it became a time of introspection.