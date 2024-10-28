"Build strong foundation in basic concepts": IIM Indore Director on preparing for CAT's Quants section

One common challenge every student faces while preparing for the CAT exam is the daunting nature of the Quantitative Ability (QA) section. Many candidates often find themselves overwhelmed by the vast syllabus and the variety of topics covered, ranging from arithmetic to advanced algebra and geometry.

The QA section is pivotal, as it tests not only mathematical skills but also the ability to apply logical reasoning to solve problems, which is crucial for success in management roles.

To effectively tackle this section, one key tip is to build a strong foundation in basic concepts. Start by revisiting fundamental formulas and principles in mathematics. Create a formula sheet for quick reference and practice problems regularly to reinforce these concepts. Another effective strategy is to focus on time management.

Let me explain this by sharing my experiences of mountaineering in the Himalayas and climbing Kilimanjaro, which taught me valuable lessons about time management, pacing and preparation. During my treks, I learned that climbing a mountain is not just about strength but also about managing energy and resources wisely and not exhausting myself early on.

Similarly, if you set a specific time limit for a set number of questions and gradually reduce the time, you will become more comfortable. This will build speed and allow you to identify which types of questions consume more time.

Lastly, analyse your performance critically after each mock test. Understand where you went wrong and focus on those areas in your study plan.

For instance, if you consistently struggle with questions on speed and time, dedicate more time to that topic and utilise online resources or study groups for additional support.

By adopting these strategies, you can enhance your proficiency in the QA section and significantly improve your chances of scoring well in the CAT exam.