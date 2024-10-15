"Canada risks losing its position as global leader in international education": Expert on India-Canada diplomatic fallout

Canada, long known for its immigrant-friendly policies and the preferred destination for Indian students and professionals, is facing a dramatic shift due to recent policy changes and escalating diplomatic tensions.

Historically, Indian enrollments in Canadian universities grew by over 5,800% between 2000 and 2021. However, this trend is now reversing. In the last quarter of 2023, only 14,910 study permits were issued to Indian students, starkly contrasting to 110,000 in the same period in 2022.

The Canadian government introduced a cap of 3,60,000 study permits for 2024, representing a 35% reduction from the previous year.

Further exacerbating the situation, international students are now required to show Canadian Dollar (CAD) 20,635 in their bank accounts — double the previous requirement — and a temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off-campus was discontinued in April 2024.

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, which began in September 2023 have further dissuaded Indian students from choosing Canada. As a result, countries like Ireland and Japan are becoming increasingly attractive alternatives for higher education.

These developments have cast uncertainty over Canada's future as a top choice for Indian students, who had previously seen it as a gateway to quality education and career opportunities.

Canada risks losing its position as a global leader in international education, which would have long-term repercussions for its academic and economic landscape.

(Ashish Kumar is the Founder & CEO of EdTech company Tutela Prep, which simplifies test prep and study abroad research. Views expressed are his own.)