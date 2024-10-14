Understanding Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section of CAT

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section is often considered the “make-it-or-break-it” section of the Common Admission Test (CAT) for Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) — and for good reason.

Recent trends reveal that the VARC section holds a slight edge over the other sections in terms of scalability. Moreover, this section has the highest number of questions in CAT (24 out of 76). Thus, a candidate who is well-prepared to handle this section can expect to have an overall strategic advantage in the examination.

Overview of the VARC Section

The pattern of CAT has undergone several rounds of transformation over the years. In the current pattern, the VARC section has two components: reading comprehension and paragraph-based verbal reasoning.

Reading Comprehension

Of late this section includes 16 questions, typically presented as four passages with four questions each. The passages are around 500 words long and span a diverse range of subjects such as sociology, political science, history, culture, psychology, literature, science, technology, media, and management.

A distinct feature of CAT reading comprehension is the emphasis on critical reasoning skills. Questions are designed to test concepts such as inference, assumption, conclusion, author’s purpose and strengthening and weakening of arguments.

All reading comprehension questions are being given as multiple-choice (MCQs), with 3 marks for each correct answer and a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

Verbal Ability

This subsection primarily tests the candidate’s grasp of the logical structure and idea flow of passages. This subsection consists of eight questions, as seen in the recent CATs, which may include the following types: