"Underestimating VARC can lead to unbalanced score": IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai

The Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT) plays a crucial role as it not only tests language skills but also assesses your ability to understand, evaluate, and interpret complex information — skills that are directly relevant in managerial roles.

Many aspirants focus more on quantitative and reasoning sections, but underestimating VARC can lead to an unbalanced score, making it harder to clear sectional cut-offs.



One key strategy is to master active reading. This means, while reading a passage, consciously engage with it — ask yourself questions like “What is the core argument?” or “How does this paragraph connect to the previous one?” By doing so, you build a mental map of the passage, making it easier to answer questions about tone, structure, or inference.



In the Verbal Ability part, focus on recognising logical flow. Every sentence has clues — transitional words, reference pronouns, or context-specific terms — that can guide you in piecing together the correct sequence.

For instance, words like "however" or "therefore" can signal shifts in argument, helping you anchor the beginning or end of a paragraph.



Also, make sure to build a habit of timed reading practice.

Use shorter articles to begin with and gradually move to more dense material, keeping track of comprehension speed. This also brings you knowledge — and discipline in your life.

I, for example, make sure to read 20 pages of any book — every single day. It gives me ideas, helps me learn new things, and also allows me to travel and meet people — page by page.

Additionally, when you make reading a habit, it not only boosts your writing efficiency but also trains you to grasp the crux of even the trickiest content in a limited timeframe, setting you up for a strong performance in VARC.