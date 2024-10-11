UGC-NET June 2024 exam results delay: Academic, career timelines loom large for this candidate as wait continues...

The recently cancelled University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam I attended was relatively easier compared to the computerised NET exams I have taken in the past.

The location of the examination centre, however, wasn't easily reachable. It was indeed a major inconvenience as it required more time and effort to reach the venue.

Though I was happy I could do the exam normally, the accessibility problem piled additional pressure on an already challenging process.

Furthermore, added to my concerns now is the delay in the release of the exam results.

The delay is causing me a lot of uncertainty and it has already started to interfere with my study plans for the future.

I had arranged my academic and career timeline around the expected release of the results, however, the postponement of the date is now taking away valuable time that could have been used productively.

(Gibin G Varghese from Pathanamthitta, Kerala attempted the UGC - NET June 2024 session exam and, like everyone else, is now eagerly waiting for the results to be announced. While he waits, his academic and career timeline looms before him, reminding him that precious time is slipping away. Views expressed are his own)