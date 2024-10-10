World Mental Health Day: From competition to collaboration — Rethinking academic models

We are witnessing a growing crisis among students. The relentless pressure to succeed academically, fulfill societal expectations, and chase the allure of prestigious institutions has created an environment that is impacting their mental health.

The emphasis on grades and competition has led our students to a breaking point causing burnout, anxiety, and, tragically, an increase in student suicides.

According to the IC3 Institute’s recent report, Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India Vol 2, over the past two decades, student suicides have grown at an alarming annual rate of 4 per cent, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

The leading cause of death for adolescents worldwide is road accidents, whereas, in India, it is suicide.

Our students are overwhelmed by the acute competition in our education system, feeling directionless and burdened by the constant pressure, resulting in self-inflicted harm.

There is an urgent need to rethink our education models and shift the focus from competition to one centered on collaboration. Instead of measuring success by high grades and academic achievements, we should encourage students to compete with themselves, striving to become better versions of themselves.

Career counseling in schools can help redefine success by embracing a broader set of competencies, including critical thinking, communication, creativity, and emotional intelligence. These skills can provide students with a positive perspective, helping them understand the intrinsic value of life.

One of the most critical steps we can take is to foster safe, supportive environments within our educational institutions. Students need spaces where they feel free to express themselves and discuss their concerns without fear of judgment.

Families, schools, and universities must work together to dismantle the stigma around mental health discussions to effectively provide students with the emotional and psychological safety they desperately need.

As recognised by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, establishing career counselling for students starting as early as middle school will allow them to be aware of various career options and make informed decisions, building a well-rounded skill set that prepares them for the future.

On this World Mental Health Day, it is vital to reflect on the state of our education system and the impact it has on student well-being.

By shifting from competition to collaboration and by fostering environments that prioritize emotional support and holistic development, we can help students thrive both academically and personally.

The integration of career counselling, safe spaces, and a love-based approach to learning will not only reduce the mental health crisis but also prepare our children for a future where success is measured by more than just grades.

(Ganesh Kohli is the Founder of IC3 Movement. Views expressed are his own)