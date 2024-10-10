World Mental Health Day: Decoding mental health terms for young minds

The World Health Organization aptly defines mental health as a ‘state of well-being in which an individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community’.

It's about realising potential, navigating life's challenges, contributing meaningfully, and experiencing fulfilment.

It’s not surprising that for the first time, the Economic Survey 2023-24, presented by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, in Parliament in July, provided an in-depth discussion on mental health, emphasising its importance and implications for policy recommendations.

Recognising that mental health is essential for overall well-being and productivity, the survey is an indicator about the importance of initiating conversations about mental health should start in schools, as addressing these issues early can lead to better outcomes for individuals and society.

While mental health is a global concern, cultural nuances in India add unique challenges. Adding to this is the misunderstanding of terms related to mental health, especially among students.

Let’s not forget when our learners have positive sense of wellbeing, it influences teachers’ effectiveness and addresses parents’ concerns.

Need for open conversations

Despite growing conversations around mental health, misunderstandings about its terms are widespread, hindering seeking help and trivialising serious conditions.

Students encounter these terms in casual contexts that often lack clinical accuracy, while stigma prevents open dialogue and reliable information.

Limited personal experience, misinformation online, and lack of emotional maturity further contribute to misinterpretations.

Social media's often unrealistic portrayals can further warp how young minds view mental health and well-being while putting clear demarcation between feeling well and functioning well.

Conversations should begin early, using specially designed programmes that support learners during critical stages of development. Schools need to have programmes for learners that foster positive relationships with others and empowers them to be safe and active participants in an ever-changing world. Adolescent learners go through a critical period of development, marked by rapid cognitive and emotional changes.

Here it is imperative to promote and support a positive sense of wellbeing, and learners are more likely to feel motivated, engaged, and resilient in their learning. With comprehensive support, learners can reflect on and understand themselves, build positive relationships, and empower themselves to be safe and active participants in a constantly changing world.

This Mental Health Day, let's break down these common misconceptions and foster a deeper understanding of what these terms truly mean, paving the way for more open, informed, and compassionate conversations about mental well-being.

Understanding stress for well-being

Stress is often seen as a negative word, but it's a natural psychological response to challenging situations. The World Health Organization defines stress as a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation. Stress is an inherent part of the human experience, a natural response that primes us to confront challenges. It's not about eliminating stress entirely, but rather cultivating a healthy relationship with it.

How we respond to stress — our coping mechanisms, resilience, and support systems — ultimately determines its impact on our overall well-being.

For instance, with the Cambridge Lower Secondary Wellbeing programme, learners practise a wide range of strategies for managing their emotional and physical wellbeing.

Trauma and coping mechanisms

Trauma is an emotional response to a terrible event like an accident, crime, natural disaster, physical or emotional abuse, neglect, experiencing or witnessing violence, death of a loved one, war, and more.

Trauma can have long-lasting effects on a person's mental and emotional well-being. Trauma does not affect everyone the same way. With the right learning programmes, students can be empowered to manage their own safety and respond to change in a wide range of situations. While it's natural to experience difficult emotions, sometimes these feelings can linger and interfere with daily life.

In these instances, seeking professional guidance can provide individuals with the tools and support needed to process their emotions and develop healthy coping mechanisms.

Self-care for health and well-being

Self-care is often misconstrued as being selfish or indulgent. Self-care means taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health. It helps reduce stress, boost self-confidence, and improve overall happiness. It's about recognising your needs and taking steps to meet them.

Self-awareness empowers them to help themselves improve and progress.

Depression is more than just a bad day

Depression is a common and serious mental disorder that negatively affects how you feel, think, act, and perceive the world. It is more than just feeling sad or having a bad day. Depression is different from regular mood changes and feelings about everyday life. It can affect all aspects of life, including relationships with family, friends and community. It can result from or lead to problems at school and at work.

Symptoms of depression can vary in each person. It's crucial to remember that depression is not a sign of weakness and it's treatable with professional help.

Therapy can provide tools to heal

Psychotherapy, also called talk therapy or usually just "therapy," is a form of treatment aimed at relieving emotional distress and mental health problems.

Therapy, or counselling, is often stigmatised, but it's a valuable resource for anyone struggling with mental health challenges. It provides a safe and confidential space to talk to a trained professional about your thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. It can also help us to learn new coping skills and techniques to better manage daily stressors.

It's essential to break the stigma around mental health. This can come with better understanding, awareness and knowledge around the subject. It is important to create a culture where students feel comfortable discussing mental health openly and seeking help when needed.

For students, academic success is only one facet of a fulfilling life. Nurturing their mental health and well-being is equally crucial, fostering not just happiness but also the resilience and emotional intelligence needed to become productive and engaged citizens.

(Vinay Sharma is Senior Vice President, Cambridge International Education, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia. Views expressed are his own.)