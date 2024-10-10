The “Ratan” Still Shines: A life of firsts, carved in innovation

Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry, whose contributions made Tata Sons synonymous with trust, integrity, and visionary leadership, has passed away at the age of 86.

The loss of this legendary figure leaves an indelible void not only in the business world but in the hearts of billions who saw him as more than just a corporate icon — a philanthropist who reshaped India's future.

Ratan Tata’s death marks the end of an era — of businessmen whose quiet humility belied their world-changing contributions.

The torchbearer of India’s industrial renaissance and a catalyst in power booming India’s manufacturing sectors, Tata leaves behind a legacy of vision, boundless generosity and fortitude in character like no other.

Even in his absence, his name will continue to shine, his ideals carried forward by a nation forever indebted to his transformative vision.

I never met Ratan Tata, but his presence was always there, just like it perforated the lives of billions of Indians, aspiring to achieve, “The Indian Dream”.

For me, Ratan Tata was more than just a corporate giant; he was a symbol of what quiet determination, integrity and modesty could achieve.

In a world that often felt driven by self-interest, he stood as a beacon of unparalleled leadership, a reminder that success could go hand-in-hand with empathy and humility, and that is exactly what I inculcated from him.

What moved me most about Ratan Tata wasn’t just his ability to turn an Indian company into a global empire. It was how he carried himself — with quiet grace, choosing to stay out of the limelight, in a world, where businessmen thrive on it.

But as Ratna Tata would confide to others in countless interviews, “There’s a difference between a businessman and an industrialist.”

Under Ratan Tata’s leadership as Chairman from 1991 to 2012, Tata Sons transformed into a global conglomerate with an unprecedented expansion. He spearheaded the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008 for $2.3 billion, and the $12 billion takeover of Corus Steel in 2007, positioning Tata Steel as one of the world’s largest steel producers.

The visionary launched Tata Motors’ groundbreaking projects, including the Tata Indica, India’s first indigenous car, and the Tata Nano, as a car for India’s middle class. During his tenure, Tata Group’s revenues grew over 40 times, with 65% of earnings coming from global operations, a remarkable shift for the Indian giant.

Ratan Tata’s contributions to philanthropy were as transformative as his corporate achievements. As Chairman of Tata Trusts, which controls 66% of Tata Sons' profits, he directed billions of dollars toward causes like healthcare, education, and rural development.

Under his leadership, Tata Group funded pioneering initiatives such as the establishment of Tata Medical Center in Kolkata and the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, while also supporting global projects like The Tata Centre for Technology and Design at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His philanthropic vision touched millions, making Tata one of the most charitable organisations in the world, setting a gold standard for corporate social responsibility.

His humility amidst extraordinary achievements always resonated deeply with me. It wasn’t just about building a global empire; it was always about building a better society for him. His commitment to philanthropy showed me that true success is measured not by wealth, but by the positive impact we have on others.

When one learned about his initiatives, like funding healthcare and education through Tata Trusts, it never failed to strike a chord. Here was a man using his resources to uplift the marginalized, to invest in the future of India, and to inspire countless others to do the same. Ratan Tata's legacy isn’t just in the companies he built or the wealth he amassed; it’s in the values he instilled in us.

I aspire to carry his ideals forward, to make a difference, however small, and to live by the principles he championed. Ratan Tata will always be a role model for me — a true testament to what it means to lead with heart and purpose, in a life of firsts, carved by innovation.

(Tarun Tapan Bhuyan is a student of SAI International School. Views expressed are his own.)