Appearing for FMGE for the third time, this student might opt for USMLE next, but will NOT give up hope

As a Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG), I am currently preparing for my third attempt at the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) exam. If I don't qualify this time, I plan to pursue the USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination) as a backup option.

Many of my seniors have successfully passed the USMLE after facing similar situations with the FMGE.

During my preparation for the FMGE, I have relied on a few key resources:

Marrow: I use the Marrow question bank and participate in their grand tests, as they provide some of the best questions available, comparable to what we encounter in the FMGE exam. Synaps by Nikita Ma'am: She offers excellent mnemonics for various topics in medicine and surgery, which are particularly helpful for memorizing complex information. Subject-specific classes: To address my weaknesses, I enrolled in classes focused on specific areas where I had missed key subjects in my previous attempts.

One of the main challenges I faced was self-doubt and anxiety after narrowly missing the passing scores in my first two attempts.

However, for my third attempt, I have approached my preparation with a calmer mindset. I have thoroughly analysed my previous exam papers to identify my areas for improvement and have focused on strengthening my weak topics, such as pharmacology.

To manage my time effectively during the exam, I plan to mark the questions I am confident about first and then return to the ones I have doubts about. I have also learned to trust my instincts and stick with my initial answer choices, as my brain often knows the right answer.

In the final month before the exam, I recommend revising frequently repeated topics based on their consistent appearance over the past five to six years.

By focusing on these high-yield topics, you can optimise your preparation time and ensure you cover the most important areas effectively.

Throughout my preparation, my family and friends have been a constant source of support, encouraging me to take more practice exams and seek classes tailored to my specific weaknesses.

Their encouragement has been a significant factor in my ability to attempt the exam for the third time.

In conclusion, by following a focused approach, utilising effective resources, managing time efficiently, and maintaining a positive mindset, I am confident that I can successfully pass the FMGE exam on my third attempt.

The key is to trust your abilities, stick to your resources, and stay positive throughout the preparation process.

(The student of Davao Medical School Foundation, Philippines, shared their experience on the condition of anonymity. Views expressed are their own)