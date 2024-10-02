Shaping young minds brings joy to this National Teacher Award 2024-winner from Salem

I will forever cherish September 5, 2024, Teachers' Day, for receiving the National Teacher Award 2024 from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu, an illustrious woman who, like me, began her career as a teacher.
To be counted among the 16 best teachers from higher education institutions across India at New Delhi, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and esteemed members of the cabinet and education ministries present, was both an honour and a deeply humbling experience.
As I walked up the long aisle of the packed Vigyan Bhawan to receive this prestigious award, my heart swelled with gratitude for the thousands of students from rural Tamil Nadu whose passion and dedication shaped me into the teacher I am today.
A large number of my students come from Tamil-speaking households, where the language is also the medium of instruction in schools. Helping them to read, write, and speak English confidently required implementing innovative teaching practices at Thiagarajar Polytechnic College (TPT), Salem.
Through Student-Centric Learning (SCL), students collaborate in mixed-ability groups, guided by teachers. This approach has nurtured lateral thinking, honed their technical skills, and boosted their communication abilities, leading to placements in top organisations.
The Peer Facilitator programme, where students are paid Rs 250 per hour, has transformed public speaking and deepened their subject knowledge. Daily 5-minute technical talks helped students overcome stage fright, and the Speaker’s Forum developed clarity and confidence in presentations.
Additionally, real-world exposure through industry experts helped students tackle challenges and secure patents, preparing them for successful placements.
Receiving this recognition was a proud moment, but it was equally thrilling to meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Our conversation reaffirmed the importance of early education in one's mother tongue, something the Prime Minister emphasised as essential for enhancing thinking and learning abilities.
This resonated with my own journey, having studied at a village school in Erode before pursuing my degrees. My family’s support encouraged me to resume education after a decade-long break, culminating in an MA and MPhil from Annamalai University.
The wisdom of my teachers and the love for lifelong learning have shaped my 16-year career at TPT, where I have continuously sought to simplify teaching methods for rural students learning English.
I’ve presented over 22 research papers, published 10 articles, completed 10 NPTEL courses (earning 4 gold medals), and encouraged my students to follow suit. It fills me with joy to see them succeed in completing NPTEL courses, developed by 7 Indian IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and IISc (Indian Institute of Science), a feat for diploma students from Tamil Nadu.
The National Teacher Award ceremony brought together some of the most exceptional educators from across India, including fellow language teachers. Each of them had unique experiences and ideas to share, and I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned from them in future conversations.
The true reward of my teaching career lies not in the awards but in witnessing my students flourish — securing positions in top organisations, earning impressive salaries, and achieving personal and professional milestones.
That is where the real satisfaction of being a teacher comes from.
In reflecting on this honour, I often ask myself: could I have achieved this on my own? The answer is a resounding no. I owe my success to the pioneering vision of our founding leaders — Karumuttu Thiagarajar Chettiar and MS Chockalingam, nurtured by Chairman C Valliappa, and Vice-Chairmen Chocko Valliappa and Thyagu Valliappa. Their unwavering support and commitment to innovation have led TPT to earn accolades and recognition, including Mentor Institute status from AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).
I am fortunate to have worked under the leadership of Principal Dr V Karthikeyan, whose dedication to enhancing teaching practices has been a guiding light, year after year.
This National Teacher Award is not just my achievement but a reflection of the collective effort of the entire TPT community — my colleagues, students, and their parents. It serves as a powerful reminder to continue striving for excellence in education, always keeping our students' growth and welfare at the heart of all that we do.
(Dr A Gandhimathi, a National Teacher Awardee 2024, is a lecturer in English at Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem. Views expressed are her own)