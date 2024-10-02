Shaping young minds brings joy to this National Teacher Award 2024-winner from Salem

I will forever cherish September 5, 2024, Teachers' Day, for receiving the National Teacher Award 2024 from the hands of President Droupadi Murmu, an illustrious woman who, like me, began her career as a teacher.

To be counted among the 16 best teachers from higher education institutions across India at New Delhi, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and esteemed members of the cabinet and education ministries present, was both an honour and a deeply humbling experience.

As I walked up the long aisle of the packed Vigyan Bhawan to receive this prestigious award, my heart swelled with gratitude for the thousands of students from rural Tamil Nadu whose passion and dedication shaped me into the teacher I am today.

A large number of my students come from Tamil-speaking households, where the language is also the medium of instruction in schools. Helping them to read, write, and speak English confidently required implementing innovative teaching practices at Thiagarajar Polytechnic College (TPT), Salem.

Through Student-Centric Learning (SCL), students collaborate in mixed-ability groups, guided by teachers. This approach has nurtured lateral thinking, honed their technical skills, and boosted their communication abilities, leading to placements in top organisations.

The Peer Facilitator programme, where students are paid Rs 250 per hour, has transformed public speaking and deepened their subject knowledge. Daily 5-minute technical talks helped students overcome stage fright, and the Speaker’s Forum developed clarity and confidence in presentations.

Additionally, real-world exposure through industry experts helped students tackle challenges and secure patents, preparing them for successful placements.

Receiving this recognition was a proud moment, but it was equally thrilling to meet and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Our conversation reaffirmed the importance of early education in one's mother tongue, something the Prime Minister emphasised as essential for enhancing thinking and learning abilities.

This resonated with my own journey, having studied at a village school in Erode before pursuing my degrees. My family’s support encouraged me to resume education after a decade-long break, culminating in an MA and MPhil from Annamalai University.