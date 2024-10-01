"Give 100% to holistic way of living," says Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi who is also a stand-up comedian and author
Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi is a man of many talents, balancing a career in medicine, medical innovation, and stand-up comedy with equal enthusiasm. His book, "Inventing Medical Devices: A Perspective from India," explores how doctors can create sustainable innovations without pausing their clinical duties. It’s a testament to his belief that medical professionals can wear multiple hats and still thrive.
Reflecting on his medical school days, Dr Chaturvedi admits they were filled with memorable moments, many of them shaped by failure. “I owe one of the greatest gifts of my life to one of my failures,” he reveals, with a tone that blends humor and wisdom.
During his first year, Dr Chaturvedi didn’t take biochemistry seriously. On the day of his final viva, a “friend” suggested that if he dressed shabbily, the examiner would pity him for how much effort he had put into his studies. That advice backfired.
“The examiner was furious at my appearance and refused to take my viva, saying I had disrespected him,” Dr Chaturvedi recalls. He failed, resulting in a six-month setback.
But this failure turned out to be a blessing in disguise. During his internship, he interacted with juniors and met his future wife during surgery postings. “She’s been my wall of strength ever since,” he shares. They’ve built a beautiful life and family together, and he now sees that moment as a pivotal turning point.
Dr Chaturvedi’s connection to the arts started long before his medical career. At just six years old, he performed in his first Kannada play, Ispeet Raja, marking the beginning of a 25-year-long journey in theatre. “More than a source of entertainment, theatre was the propelling fuel that kept me going no matter what,” he reflects.
His passion for theatre continued through medical school and into his post-graduate years, where he was recognised by well-known artists for his performances. However, as the demands of his 72-hour clinical shifts began to collide with rehearsals, he had to make a choice.
That’s when Dr Chaturvedi turned to a less rehearsal-intensive art form: stand-up comedy.
“Stand-up gives me the freedom to express myself at my own pace,” he says. The switch was seamless for him, as both theatre and comedy allowed him to share his experiences, frustrations, and humor with an audience.
“I like expressing myself as per my own comfort and timings,” he adds, noting that stand-up offers the perfect balance between his creative and professional pursuits.
Dr Chaturvedi’s approach to life is grounded in balance and self-awareness. “Your reality is in your hands,” he emphasises. “Instead of focusing all your energy on one thing, give your 100% to a holistic way of living.”
He believes that diversifying one’s efforts, whether through professional, creative, or personal pursuits, is key to discovering the truest version of oneself. This holistic approach, he argues, helps people unlock their potential and find their purpose in life.
With a career spanning medicine, innovation, and comedy, Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi embodies the idea that one’s passions don’t have to be mutually exclusive. His story is a reminder that with resilience, adaptability, and an open mind, it’s possible to find success and fulfillment in a multitude of ways.
