"Give 100% to holistic way of living," says Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi who is also a stand-up comedian and author

But this failure turned out to be a blessing in disguise. During his internship, he interacted with juniors and met his future wife during surgery postings. “She’s been my wall of strength ever since,” he shares. They’ve built a beautiful life and family together, and he now sees that moment as a pivotal turning point.

Dr Chaturvedi’s connection to the arts started long before his medical career. At just six years old, he performed in his first Kannada play, Ispeet Raja, marking the beginning of a 25-year-long journey in theatre. “More than a source of entertainment, theatre was the propelling fuel that kept me going no matter what,” he reflects.

His passion for theatre continued through medical school and into his post-graduate years, where he was recognised by well-known artists for his performances. However, as the demands of his 72-hour clinical shifts began to collide with rehearsals, he had to make a choice.

That’s when Dr Chaturvedi turned to a less rehearsal-intensive art form: stand-up comedy.

“Stand-up gives me the freedom to express myself at my own pace,” he says. The switch was seamless for him, as both theatre and comedy allowed him to share his experiences, frustrations, and humor with an audience.

“I like expressing myself as per my own comfort and timings,” he adds, noting that stand-up offers the perfect balance between his creative and professional pursuits.