FMGE AIR 8 Dr Ammati Venkat Bharath Reddy on how he cracked the exam | Tips and tricks

I'm excited to announce that I have successfully passed my medical licensing exam, achieving a score of 233 out of 300 and an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 8.

This accomplishment reflects not only my dedication and hard work but also the invaluable education I received at Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) in the Philippines, which equipped me with the essential skills and knowledge for this journey.

Preparation Journey

My preparation for the FMGE exam was intense and required meticulous planning. From February to July 6, I dedicated myself to studying the extensive four-year syllabus. I utilised a variety of resources, including Marrow and PrepLadder, while also crafting my own detailed notes.

This approach allowed me to break down complex topics into manageable segments, facilitating a deeper understanding.

I adopted several effective strategies:

Focused study sessions : I concentrated on one topic at a time, creating concept maps and practicing questions to reinforce my learning.

Time management : Balancing study time with personal life was challenging; however, I prioritised my tasks and maintained a disciplined schedule.

Active learning techniques: I engaged in webinars, created flashcards, and participated in online forums to clarify doubts and enhance my knowledge.

Despite the anxiety that accompanied the exam preparation, my commitment paid off. The support from my family — my grandmother, mother, sister, and friends — was instrumental in keeping me motivated throughout this journey.

Message to aspiring doctors

To those on a similar path, I encourage you to believe in your potential. Stay focused on your goals and put in the necessary effort. The journey may be arduous, but with dedication and perseverance, success is within reach. Your hard work will ultimately speak for itself—never give up on your dreams!

(Dr. Ammati Venkat Bharath Reddy from Davao Medical School Foundation, Philippines, passed the FMGE. Views expressed are her own.)