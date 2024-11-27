SCOUT - GREAT Scholars and English Skills for Youth programmes in higher education | Skilling in South India

The British Council's GREAT initiative, SCOUT programme has been making remarkable strides in democratising international education opportunities across South India.

Following its successful implementation in Telangana, where we witnessed a transformative impact on students from less privileged backgrounds who were able to study abroad for the first time, we are excited to see Karnataka expanding this initiative through the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.

The expansion to Karnataka, involving six universities and 30 students, demonstrates the scalability and growing impact of this model.

What's particularly encouraging is how both Telangana and Karnataka have aligned the programme with critical developmental needs - from cultivating critical thinking and logic skills in Telangana to incorporating Sustainable Development Goals and entrepreneurship in Karnataka's curriculum at the University of East London. These strategic alignments ensure the programme's outcomes are tailored to regional priorities.

In addition, the British Council has launched the 'English Skills for Youth' initiative in partnership with Microsoft India. This programme aims to enhance the English language and communication skills of 5,795 young adults aged 18-25 across 16 government engineering colleges in Karnataka. Through a blend of self-paced online learning and in-person sessions, the initiative is designed to boost students' confidence and proficiency in English, equipping them with vital skills for academic success, job interviews, and the workplace.

Looking ahead, we envision deeper collaborations that will create a robust network of SCOUT alumni across South India. The British Council remains committed to developing similar partnerships with other South Indian states, focusing on specialised courses that address regional development priorities. These programmes not only enhance individual capabilities but also contribute to institutional capacity building through faculty participation, creating a multiplier effect in the higher education landscape.