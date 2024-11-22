Dr Kanika Popli's determination has seen her through rough times

Dr Kanika Popli recently opened up about her inspiring journey, highlighting the struggles and triumphs that shaped her into who she is today.

She recounted a pivotal moment when she randomly uploaded a video on YouTube without any expectations, only to discover later that it had garnered over a million views within a month.

What began as an unplanned venture turned her into a one-hit wonder. However, she questioned whether she had the resilience and determination to sustain this newfound passion.