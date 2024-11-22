Dr Kanika Popli's determination has seen her through rough times

Dr Kanika Popli recently opened up about her inspiring journey, highlighting the struggles and triumphs that shaped her into who she is today.
She recounted a pivotal moment when she randomly uploaded a video on YouTube without any expectations, only to discover later that it had garnered over a million views within a month.
What began as an unplanned venture turned her into a one-hit wonder. However, she questioned whether she had the resilience and determination to sustain this newfound passion.
Over time, with consistent effort and a willingness to learn and grow, she managed to establish herself as a content creator, all while pursuing the rigorous demands of a medical degree.
Dr Popli admitted that when she first started creating content, she never imagined it would reach thousands, let alone millions. Balancing the demands of medical school — a field often associated with intense study hours — with content creation was no small feat.
Yet, her perseverance and dedication allowed her to excel in both areas, a milestone she holds with immense pride.
Reflecting on her academic journey, Dr Popli spoke about one of the biggest setbacks she had faced—the inability to secure a government seat during her National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) attempt. This failure weighed heavily on her, but instead of letting it hold her back, she used it as fuel to work even harder during her NEET Postgraduate (PG) preparations.
Her relentless determination and disciplined approach led her to achieve her dream of securing a government seat in dermatology on her very first attempt — a moment of triumph that validated her hard work.
Dr Kanika Popli also touched upon the importance of relationships and support systems in medical school. She emphasised that having a close circle of two to three good friends is enough to create a lifetime of memories.
For her, these friendships served as a cornerstone during the tough and demanding years of medical education, providing both solace and joy.
In sharing her personal growth, she acknowledged an important life lesson: People will talk behind your back regardless of your intentions or actions. Instead of letting this negativity affect her, she chose to give them more reasons to talk.
She credited her mother for instilling in her the wisdom encapsulated in the phrase, “Jisme koi baat hoti hai, unhi ki baat hoti hai” (The person who is special is talked about). This mindset helped her stay focused on her goals and maintain a positive outlook, even in the face of criticism or judgment.
Lastly, Dr Popli offered heartfelt advice to aspiring medical students. She stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between academics and extracurricular pursuits.
According to her, chasing one’s dreams with passion and persistence is vital, but it’s equally important to engage in activities beyond academics to grow holistically. She encouraged budding doctors to never give up on themselves, reminding them that once the journey begins, there is no turning back.
Her story serves as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the power of following one’s dreams despite obstacles.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Aditi Gawit, Akshita Singh and Oshi Sharma)