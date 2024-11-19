Breaking the silence with Chuppi Todoh: A Class XII student's journey to tackle period poverty

One of our helpers at school whom we lovingly address as Didi or sister, shared how her daughter’s school lacked gender-sensitive facilities, leading many of her daughter’s friends, especially those travelling long distances, to frequently miss school or even drop out entirely.



“One in five young women drop out of school upon reaching menstruation — primarily due to inadequate infrastructure” — This statistic was a great eye-opener for me. These reasons compelled me to take the initiative Chuppi Todoh (Break the Silence) to address what I would like to call — 'period poverty'.



Education has always been central to my personal growth and learning, so another key factor was a deep belief in its importance. These personal stories broke through the echo chamber I had built around statistics and reports, transforming my concern into a concrete call to action.



Aiming for sustainable change

While one-time sanitary pad donations provided temporary relief, they didn’t address the root cause of the issue. I wanted to create long-term, sustainable change. I realised this through surveys and drives.



It was clear that we needed to focus on changing the infrastructure that made it difficult for girls to access menstrual hygiene products at school. Hence, I focused on improving school infrastructure by installing sanitary pad machines in over 10 schools. With the support of my team, we raised Rs 5,00,000, ensuring structural access to menstrual hygiene products and boosting attendance for over 10,000 girls.



Our efforts didn’t stop there. We are now working to establish self-help groups in these regions, connecting them to government credit schemes to promote self-employment. Additionally, we facilitate open discussions on social issues, aiming to build a sustainable model for financial independence and social awareness among women. My school, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, has been extremely supportive in terms of guiding and mentoring.



Recognising the impact

The project has been recognised globally, earning the Girl Up Project Award from the United Nations (UN) and becoming a finalist for the Taco Bell Ambition Accelerator, organised by Taco Bell and Ashoka University.

I believe that to create a lasting change and make a difference, the first step is to start meaningful conversations to truly understand the issues you’re passionate about. Be bold and creative, think beyond quick fixes, and focus on how you can drive an impact within your community.



(Priyanshi Bagga is a Class XII International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) student at Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram. Views expressed are her own.)