Children's Day: Growing up strong — The paediatrician's guide to building resilience in kids

As a pediatrician, I understand how important it is for children to build emotional resilience, particularly in today's fast-paced world. Resilience prepares youngsters to face life's obstacles, decreases stress, and promotes long-term well-being.
Here are evidence-based ideas for building emotional resilience in your child, which can be easily followed by all parents:
Openly sharing emotions is one of the most effective methods to develop resilience. When children can recognise and name their emotions, they are better able to manage them. According to research, children who express their feelings and feel understood by their caregivers develop more self-awareness and emotional intelligence.
Tip: Create a safe, judgment-free space at home where your child can talk about both positive and challenging feelings. Validate their experiences to show them that it’s okay to feel a range of emotions.
According to research, children who learn problem-solving skills at a young age are better prepared to deal with the ups and downs of life. By leading your child through problem-solving procedures, you can boost their feeling of autonomy and resilience.
Tip: When your youngster encounters a problem, avoid rushing in to solve it. Instead, ask questions such as, "What do you believe could help?" This motivates children to develop their own answers, boosting their confidence and problem-solving skills.
Children generally learn through observation, particularly from their parents. Keeping a calm and positive attitude when facing your own struggles can have a significant impact on your child's capacity to cope with stress.
Tip: Share age-appropriate examples from your life where you faced difficulties. Explain how you managed your emotions and stayed focused, showing them that resilience is achievable in real situations.
Mindfulness has been demonstrated to alleviate anxiety and improve emotional regulation in youngsters. Mindfulness enables children to focus on the present moment, which allows them to better manage overwhelming emotions and feelings.
Tip: Try easy mindfulness exercises as a family. Share everyday moments of thankfulness or practice deep breathing together. These simple activities might help you focus and relax during stressful situations.
Supportive relationships with family, friends, and trusted adults are essential for emotional resilience. According to research, children who have strong social relationships feel more comfortable and are better equipped to deal with hardship.
Tip: Arrange playdates, join community groups, or enroll your child in team sports or clubs. These activities create opportunities to form positive relationships, giving them a strong social foundation.
Children gain immensely from learning how to replace negative thoughts with positive self-affirmation. According to studies, youngsters who use positive self-talk feel more confident and are less likely to experience self-doubt.
Tip: If your youngster expresses negative self-beliefs, assist them rephrase their thinking. For example, if they say, "I am not good at this," encourage them to believe, "I can get better with practice."
Regular physical activity has been related to a better mood, less stress, and increased resilience. Physical activity gives a productive outlet for energy, promotes general health, and improves mental well-being.
Tip: Plan family activities like walking, biking, or playing sports. Encourage your child to engage in physical activities they enjoy, which can become a positive coping mechanism for managing stress.
Children benefit from stability and predictability, which helps minimise stress and anxiety. A steady schedule gives children a sense of security, which is critical for resilience.
Tip: Set aside time each day for study, play, meals, and rest. Regular meal and sleep routines enhance physical and mental stability, allowing youngsters to feel more anchored.
Teaching youngsters how to regulate their emotions is critical for building resilience. Deep breathing, counting to ten, or taking a little break can all help them relax when they are feeling overwhelmed.
Tip: Practice these techniques together as a family. For example, if your child feels frustrated, guide them through deep breathing exercises. This can help them regain control of their emotions and respond more calmly.
Resilience programmes designed for children have been demonstrated to improve coping abilities and self-esteem. Cognitive-behavioral approaches, social-emotional learning, and mindfulness are all used in these programmes to help people develop emotional resilience.
Tip: Look for community-based programmes or online tools that promote resilience. Many schools and community groups provide structured programs to teach important life skills like emotional management and positive thinking.
Building resilience in children is a gradual, multi-faceted process that involves teaching emotional expression, fostering problem-solving, modeling resilience, and encouraging positive social connections. By following these steps, you can equip your child with the skills they need to handle life’s challenges with confidence and optimism. Remember, resilience is not about avoiding difficulties but learning to face and grow through them.