Who says alternate education is expensive? Check out Auroville's Isai Ambalam School

One question that has often popped up in my conversations around education is whether quality education or alternative education is only for the rich. Hefty school fees often masquerade as markers of quality education but that is most often far from the truth.

A humble school in Auroville called Isai Ambalam stands as a testament to how great education does not necessarily need to come with a hefty price tag. Instead of thinking of expensive approaches to bring in quality education, they have made frugal shifts.

For example, they have transformed classroom walls into blackboards so that learning can be visual. Instead of having regular benches that face the teacher, students are seated in circles, which helps make learning visual and collaborative.

Isai Ambalam School, its name poetically translates to "public space for music”. Isai means music and Ambalam translates to public space.

The school wasn’t exactly a formal institution when it started in the 1990s. It was at the time a space for school dropouts to express themselves through music and find solace in that community. But gradually as government initiatives like mid-day meals began showing positive results in student retention, the school organically transformed into a research-focused institution serving rural children around Auroville.

"Initially, we just wanted to give dropout children a space to express themselves through music," recalls one of the founding teachers and adds, "But as government initiatives like mid-day meals began showing results and dropout rates decreased, we saw an opportunity to reimagine education itself."

At the heart of Isai Ambalam lies the philosophy of "Integral Education" – a holistic approach that weaves together the mind, body, and vital (emotional) force.