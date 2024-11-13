Who says alternate education is expensive? Check out Auroville's Isai Ambalam School

One question that has often popped up in my conversations around education is whether quality education or alternative education is only for the rich. Hefty school fees often masquerade as markers of quality education but that is most often far from the truth.
A humble school in Auroville called Isai Ambalam stands as a testament to how great education does not necessarily need to come with a hefty price tag. Instead of thinking of expensive approaches to bring in quality education, they have made frugal shifts.
For example, they have transformed classroom walls into blackboards so that learning can be visual. Instead of having regular benches that face the teacher, students are seated in circles, which helps make learning visual and collaborative.
Isai Ambalam School, its name poetically translates to "public space for music”. Isai means music and Ambalam translates to public space.
The school wasn’t exactly a formal institution when it started in the 1990s. It was at the time a space for school dropouts to express themselves through music and find solace in that community. But gradually as government initiatives like mid-day meals began showing positive results in student retention, the school organically transformed into a research-focused institution serving rural children around Auroville.
"Initially, we just wanted to give dropout children a space to express themselves through music," recalls one of the founding teachers and adds, "But as government initiatives like mid-day meals began showing results and dropout rates decreased, we saw an opportunity to reimagine education itself."
At the heart of Isai Ambalam lies the philosophy of "Integral Education" – a holistic approach that weaves together the mind, body, and vital (emotional) force.
This philosophy was envisioned by Mirra Alfassa and Sri Aurobindo in Pondicherry. The philosophy is founded upon the idea that learning should take place because children enjoy learning and not because of the extrinsic pressure of an examination or fear of failure.
This isn't just theoretical jargon; it manifests in every aspect of the school's curriculum.
While conventional academics, research, and extracurricular activities nourish the mind, traditional martial arts like Silambam and modern sports like Judo strengthen the body. The vital aspect is worked upon through meditation, nature-based learning, and collaborative projects.
Let’s look at each aspect of integral education and how it is implemented on the ground more in-depth.
Physical: The school has seven days of sports, every day of the week for one hour in the evening. Sports range from swimming, gymnastics, athletics, basketball, volleyball, martial arts, football and yoga.
There is a lot of importance given to this aspect as the school believes if the child needs to be open to learning and growing then the body needs to be prepared and at its best form. If one’s body is sick and lethargic then learning will never be effective or reach its ultimate potential.
Mental: The pedagogical approach is heavily based on the idea of learning for the joy of it. Because of this standpoint, there is an avoidance of examinations as the founders believed that exams act as an extrinsic motivation which hinders the independent need to learn in children. Examinations also tend to add an element of fear to how children interact with their own learning. Fear cannot be the foundation of learning. Neither can competition and comparison; nor can reward and punishment.
Thus, this school depends heavily on qualitative assessments throughout the year. The class strength being limited to 12-15 students in a classroom allows the teacher to understand the needs and learning gaps for each child. The teacher can then customise the teaching approach and material accordingly.
There are no formal examinations until the Class VIII, after which students pursue the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) curriculum for Board examinations.
Emotional: The hierarchy between teacher and student is reduced to a bare minimum to allow students to take charge of their own decisions and choices. The teacher here plays the role of a facilitator rather than that of an instructor.
As the class number is small, teachers and students have a better opportunity to create a rapport that allows them to understand each other. This gives children and teachers both the opportunity to question and provide constructive feedback.
As this school is built for rural children around Auroville, the most striking part is how the school seamlessly integrates local culture into its curriculum. “We want children to feel empowered about their culture and understand it holistically rather than superficially” says the current principal and adds, “Half-baked knowledge gives room for superstitions and prejudices to seep in.”
Students here don't just learn theoretically about their culture but they focus on writing and performing plays inspired by local stories. This simple step towards cultural integration helps build confidence and creates a strong sense of identity among the children.
This education comes with minimal financial burden. Until recently, the school operated entirely free of cost.
Today, parents voluntarily contribute a nominal sum of Rs 1,000-2,000 monthly, with additional needs met through fundraising efforts. This ensures that quality education remains accessible to all, regardless of their economic background.
Isai Ambalam School stands as a powerful reminder that excellence in education isn't about expensive infrastructure or hefty fees. It's about a committed vision, innovative teaching methods, and an inclusive approach that respects both local culture and global learning needs.
As India grapples with questions of educational quality and accessibility, this small school in Auroville offers valuable lessons for educators, policymakers, and parents alike.
(The writer Sanjana Samraj is a strong advocate of alternative approaches to the Indian education system. She is a Teach For India Fellow and in her own words a "professional optimist". Views expressed are her own)