Blood of my brother and my Bangladesh: How streets of Bangladesh are blood-stained once again

“They are openly firing at protesters. They've even killed school children. Seeing people so close die like this makes me numb," Madhurjo wrote in our last few texts before the blackout.

As I sit here now, unsure how to compile my report, I realise what I need to share is an emotional response instead — a narrative of witnessing a place so dear to my heart descend into chaos, of seeing streets that I once walked upon in celebration of love and language turn into battlegrounds.

Today, I couldn’t approach this as just a journalist. Today, this is more than a conflict to report on. Today, the political has become intensely personal.

Dhaka: A city so close, yet so distant

In February 2023, when I stepped off the plane in Dhaka, I found myself in a city that felt eerily familiar. Though geographically distant, Dhaka smelled and breathed like an extension of Kolkata, my hometown. The streets, the sounds, the sights all mirrored what I knew so well to the point that it made me wonder why we are set apart when we are practically the same.

At that time, I had been living in Hyderabad for a while — my first experience away from home — and I was struggling with homesickness. So, this trip was not just a visit; it felt like a reunion with something I had long been missing. Additionally, my family history is intertwined with the Partition and the refugee experience, so Bangladesh has always felt linked to me. It seemed closer to home in ways that Hyderabad never quite did, despite the geopolitical borders that separate us.

When I was in Bangladesh, Bhasha Dibosh or The Language Movement Day (February 21), was around the corner, a significant day for us, Bengalis, and the streets of Dhaka were beginning to fill with the energy of people celebrating the linguistic heritage. And the heart of this Bhasha Dibosh trip of mine was Dhaka University.

The quota movement: A history

Bhasha Dibosh holds immense significance in the history of both Dhaka University and Bangladesh. It commemorates the 1952 Language Movement and its martyrs, which began on the campus of Dhaka University. Students fought for the right to their language after West Pakistan imposed Urdu as the national language on East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where the majority spoke Bengali. The Pakistani army brutally clamped down on the protest, killing several students. This event sparked a larger movement that eventually led to the independence of Bangladesh in 1971.

The freedom fighters who fought the Pakistani army and the Rajakar (collaborators with the Pakistani forces) in 1971, also known as the Mukti Bahini, were rightly hailed as heroes. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first Prime Minister of an independent Bangladesh, established a 30% quota for these freedom fighters, which eventually extended to their children and grandchildren.

This law, intended to honour their sacrifice, had become a partisan tool favouring pro-government factions in Civil Service appointments. Critics have long claimed it required reforms and with the rising unemployment in the country, this controversial law felt unfair to most. Though abolished after protests in 2018, it was reinstated by the court this year. This is the same quota that the students have been protesting against, the same movement that has led to the chaos now descending upon the country.

Walking through the city, you could see that this historical backdrop of resistance is imprinted into the very bricks and walls — literally — with graffiti and murals that fill up the entire space. Dhaka University, in particular, stands out as a living, breathing entity of political discourse. The campus walls are alive with witty slogans, portraits of revolutionary icons, and quotes from influential thinkers like Noam Chomsky.

One mural that caught my eye depicted Mahsa Amini, the Iranian girl tragically killed by the moral police for not wearing her hijab properly — an incident that sparked one of the largest protests against the Iranian regime in recent years.

This mural seemed to encapsulate the same spirit of resistance that has historically defined the students of Dhaka University. In hindsight, this mural appears almost prophetic, foreshadowing the rise of the students in Bangladesh today, mobilised in resistance against the fifteen years of unchecked power of a ruling party, which has finally revealed its true authoritarian nature.