CA results propelling focus on global accounting opportunities

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently announced the results for the CA Final examinations, underscoring the challenging nature of this prestigious qualification.

For Group I, out of 66,987 candidates who appeared, only 11,253 successfully cleared the exam, reflecting a pass percentage of 16.8%. In Group II, 49,459 candidates appeared, and 10,566 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 21.36%.

For candidates who attempted both groups, 30,763 appeared, and only 4,134 managed to clear, with a pass percentage of about 13%. These figures reveal the rigorous standards of the CA programme, leaving almost 87% of aspirants to either reapply or consider alternative career pathways. This highlights the importance of exploring diverse opportunities, including globally recognised certifications, to enhance their qualifications and broaden their professional prospects.

A look at the international market, the global accounting services market is projected to grow from $587.94 billion in 2021 to $1,009.51 billion by 2026.

Similarly, Korn Ferry’s analysis projects a shortfall of 2.5 million skilled workers in Germany by 2030, with over 25% of this gap concentrated in the financial services sector.

Key areas affected include bookkeeping, compliance, tax return preparation, and financial analysis. Adding to the momentum in India, the surge in the number of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) offering opportunities to professionals holding esteemed credentials such as the US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and US Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certifications, further highlights the value of upskilled accounting professionals in addressing this workforce gap globally.

Why US CPA is a Game-Changer

US CPA provides international mobility, opening doors to work opportunities in leading global markets, including the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), the Middle East, and Australia.

Additionally, with CPAs in the US earning an average of about $79,000 annually while the non-CPA average salary is $68,000, the US CPA license evidently leads you to lucrative, in-demand career opportunities across industries worldwide.

Beyond traditional accounting roles, US CPA license also paves way for diverse career paths in finance, auditing, consulting, and even entrepreneurship. This global license offers flexible study structures and shorter timelines compared to the CA qualification, enabling quicker entry into the job market and accelerated career growth.

India’s advantage

India's position as a global talent hub for accounting professionals is solidifying, driven by increasing demand for finance expertise both domestically and internationally.

Clearing the CA exam is a remarkable achievement, but it’s not the only path to a fulfilling career in accounting and finance.

For nearly 87% of those who couldn’t cross the finish line this year’s CA Final result, it's essential to remember that global certifications like US CPA, CMA, and more are not just alternatives — they’re opportunities to broaden your horizons, gain global exposure, and carve out a unique niche in the finance world.

(Sonia Mishra is the India Country Director at Becker. Views expressed are her own.)