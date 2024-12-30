How College Board engages with the Indian education sector

The College Board remains committed to continually enhancing the educational experience for students in India and globally. Our efforts focus on refining programmes and assessments to align with the evolving needs of students and educators in a dynamic educational landscape.

Recently, the College Board India Forum 2024, held on October 16, 2024, at The Lalit, New Delhi, brought together key decision-makers and thought leaders from India, Central and South Asia.

The event served as a platform for meaningful discussions on challenges and opportunities in preparing students for higher education. Critical topics included the evolving role of assessments, the globalised higher education landscape, the significance of diversity, and the impact of socioeconomic factors on education.

The India Forum exemplified the College Board’s dedication to engaging with the educational community in India. By fostering dialogue and collaboration, we aim to address the unique challenges faced by students and educators while identifying opportunities to empower Indian students to succeed on a global stage.

We remain committed to building partnerships and introducing initiatives that support students' academic aspirations and future success.c