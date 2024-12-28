This incident helped firm Dr Aditya Gupta's resolve to become a paediatrician

However, as time passed, Dr Gupta began to see life beyond academics. He started engaging with people from different walks of life, learning from their perspectives, and traveling to broaden his horizons. This period of exploration helped him understand the essence of life beyond textbooks and hospital corridors.

One of his fondest memories from this time was helping organise the annual AIIMS fest, Pulse, an experience he recalls with pride and joy. It was during these moments that he developed a deeper appreciation for teamwork, leadership, and the importance of creating connections within the medical community.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Dr Gupta decided to specialise in paediatrics, drawn by his passion for working with children and making a tangible difference in their lives. It was during his first year of specialisation that he encountered a case that profoundly shaped his perspective on love, resilience, and the human spirit.

A young child from Nepal suffering from Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome was brought to him. The child faced severe episodes of bloody diarrhoea, and his mother, desperate and without financial means, sought help. The father, a habitual drunkard, showed no concern for the family’s welfare, leaving the mother to bear the burden alone.

Despite the dire circumstances, Dr Gupta and his team managed to arrange for the child’s tests to be conducted free of cost. However, the situation became even more critical when the child required a stem cell transplant, a procedure that demanded an enormous sum of money. The team was initially unsure how the family would manage such a significant expense.