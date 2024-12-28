This incident helped firm Dr Aditya Gupta's resolve to become a paediatrician

Dr Aditya Gupta reflects on how his journey into medicine has been one of persistence, learning, and deep personal growth. His path became clear to him during his Class XI when he realised the value of hard work and dedication. This realisation drove him to secure an undergraduate seat at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the country.
Initially, he was entirely focused on academics, excelling in his studies and receiving a gold medal in biochemistry, awarded to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
However, as time passed, Dr Gupta began to see life beyond academics. He started engaging with people from different walks of life, learning from their perspectives, and traveling to broaden his horizons. This period of exploration helped him understand the essence of life beyond textbooks and hospital corridors.
One of his fondest memories from this time was helping organise the annual AIIMS fest, Pulse, an experience he recalls with pride and joy. It was during these moments that he developed a deeper appreciation for teamwork, leadership, and the importance of creating connections within the medical community.
After completing his undergraduate studies, Dr Gupta decided to specialise in paediatrics, drawn by his passion for working with children and making a tangible difference in their lives. It was during his first year of specialisation that he encountered a case that profoundly shaped his perspective on love, resilience, and the human spirit.
A young child from Nepal suffering from Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome was brought to him. The child faced severe episodes of bloody diarrhoea, and his mother, desperate and without financial means, sought help. The father, a habitual drunkard, showed no concern for the family’s welfare, leaving the mother to bear the burden alone.
Despite the dire circumstances, Dr Gupta and his team managed to arrange for the child’s tests to be conducted free of cost. However, the situation became even more critical when the child required a stem cell transplant, a procedure that demanded an enormous sum of money. The team was initially unsure how the family would manage such a significant expense.
Yet, a few months later, the child returned for a follow-up appointment, completely healthy. Dr Gupta was astonished and inspired by the sheer determination and resilience of the mother, who overcame every obstacle to secure her child’s treatment.
To this day, he marvels at her unwavering strength, attributing it to the boundless love a mother has for her child. That night, deeply moved, he called his own mother to express his love and gratitude, a simple but heartfelt gesture inspired by the extraordinary woman he had met.
This experience solidified Dr Gupta’s belief that medicine is not just a profession but a moral responsibility. He feels that those who have fresh perspectives and insights owe it to the world to share them, as this can prevent misinformation and inspire others.
Dr Gupta has embraced the concept of lifelong learning and sees every day as an opportunity to grow as a person. He actively seeks out new experiences, both within and outside his profession, that enrich his life and allow him to contribute meaningfully beyond the confines of his working hours.
