From classrooms to global careers: How SAT and AP are transforming student success in 2024-2025

India’s higher education landscape continues to expand rapidly, with over 43.3 million students enrolled in higher education programmes.

As the world’s second-largest higher education system, India’s growth reflects the aspirations of millions of students aiming for academic excellence and global opportunities.

With study-abroad trends on the rise, 2024 has been an important year for Indian students. Assessments like the SAT and AP (Advanced Placement) have played a crucial role in helping students pursue their dream institutions by building strong academic foundations.

Responding to the growing demand for higher education opportunities, the number of times the Digital SAT was administered in a year increased to seven, providing greater accessibility and flexibility to students. The number of SAT centers grew to 126 nationwide, ensuring a seamless testing experience across regions.

Notably, the adoption of SAT scores by over 45 Indian higher education institutions has created more pathways for students to pursue quality education, both domestically and internationally.

Alongside the SAT, the AP programme witnessed substantial growth in India this year. The Universal AI University became the first Indian institution to accept AP scores for credit, reflecting the programme’s growing recognition and impact. In 2024, the number of schools with authorised AP instructors doubled, reflecting a 100% increase, while AP teacher-led sections in Indian schools grew by 65%.

Additionally, the number of unique students enrolled in AP courses rose by 9%, highlighting the growing awareness and adoption of AP among Indian students.

This year, students from the Class of 2024 in India sent their AP scores to over 300 universities worldwide across 15 countries, including leading destinations like the United States, United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan. AP continues to offer Indian students a head start in their higher education journey by helping them earn college credits early, saving both time and tuition costs.

Looking ahead, 2025 will bring expanded access to these programmes, helping students bridge the gap between high school and higher education. The roll-out of digital AP exams, starting with the 2025 exam cycle, will offer 28 AP exams through the Bluebook app, making the process more efficient, secure, and accessible, much like the advancements seen with the Digital SAT.

As India’s higher education system continues to grow, students must leverage opportunities like the SAT and AP to stand out globally. With tools, resources, and increased accessibility, the future is brighter than ever for Indian students striving to achieve their academic and professional dreams.

