Beyond the numbers: Rethinking literacy in India

The Indian census defines a literate person as someone “aged seven years or older who can both read and write with understanding in any language."

Quite directly, this definition excludes individuals who can only read but cannot write and children below the age of six. Moreover, the census relies on self-reported data, meaning respondents or their families declare whether they are literate or not, without a formal test to verify these claims.

While convenient for large-scale surveys, this definition of literacy and the methodology used for measuring it is problematic — let us explore why.

UNESCO states that “beyond its conventional concept as a set of reading, writing and counting skills, literacy is now understood as a means of identification, understanding, interpretation, creation, and communication in an increasingly digital, text-mediated, information-rich and fast-changing world”.

While I often critique the Global North for universalising definitions, this is a rare exception that aligns with the essence of being literate today.