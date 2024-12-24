The Global Classroom: Key study abroad shifts in 2024 and what’s next for 2025

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." – Benjamin Franklin

This quote accurately captures the changing landscape of international education. Study-abroad trends changed dramatically in 2024 as countries like the United States (US), Canada, Australia, and the United KIngdom (UK) imposed enrollment caps, stricter visa rules, and higher costs.

These changes have made it more important for students to plan and invest in their education to equip themselves with the skills and tools necessary to survive in the dynamic job market.

With traditional study-abroad destinations tightening policy measures to reduce international student numbers, countries like Ireland, Finland, New Zealand, and Germany have emerged as strong alternatives, offering easier processes, post-study work opportunities, and student-friendly policies.

Over 1.3 million Indian students pursued higher education overseas this year, highlighting the growing interest in global opportunities.

The Open Doors Report 2024 revealed that Indian students now form the largest international student group in the US, driven by post-study work pathways like OPT. Meanwhile, Europe’s rising popularity shows how students adapt to a changing world by exploring newer destinations with strong job markets.

In 2025, this shift toward emerging destinations is set to grow. Finland’s flexible two-year post-study work visa and Ireland’s Global Citizens 2030 strategy are creating opportunities in high-demand areas like technology and finance.

Germany remains a top choice with its 18-month Job Seeker Visa and pathways to permanent residency. S

imilarly, New Zealand has updated its post-study work visa policies to include postgraduate diploma students, providing greater employment eligibility and increasing its appeal to study-abroad aspirants.

In contrast, traditional study destinations like Canada and Australia face increasing challenges. Policy changes such as Canada’s enrollment caps and Australia’s heightened financial requirements have raised the stakes for these institutions. With international students diversifying their preferences, universities in these countries can no longer rely solely on their historical popularity. Forging connections with firms specialising in personalised outreach to institutions in newer markets will be essential for actively engaging with international students early and ensuring resilience and competitiveness amid policy shifts.

For students planning to study abroad in 2025, staying informed about the latest policies and thoroughly researching post-study career pathways in their chosen destinations and institutions is essential. Seeking guidance from experts and consultants can help navigate complex application processes while ensuring a clear plan with adaptable alternatives. As students face evolving challenges in international education, Transnational Education (TNE) opportunities, such as branch campuses and collaborative programmes, are emerging as valuable alternatives. These models help students access quality education closer to home and also address barriers to mobility, offering institutions a strategic way to expand their global reach.

Similarly, institutions must proactively adapt to the changing landscape by addressing student needs and diversifying recruitment efforts. One area of significant opportunity is undergraduate programmes, with markets like India showing a 20% YoY growth in UG enrollments. By focusing on this growing demand, institutions can be well-positioned to attract South Asian students early in their academic journeys, fostering sustained engagement.

In today’s global classroom, adaptability is key for both students and institutions. With the right strategy, challenges can become opportunities, paving the way for success in an interconnected world.

(Aritra Ghosal is the Founder and Director of OneStep Global. Views expressed are his own.)