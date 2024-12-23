Dr Benjamin Benson motto “Never give up” & Naruto inspired him throughout his medical journey

Dr Benjamin Benson’s journey is a remarkable testament to perseverance, hard work, and determination. From being ranked last in a class of 65 students to securing an All-India Rank of 300 in All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT), his life reflects a relentless pursuit of self-improvement.

Overcoming challenges such as stuttering and facing mockery during his school years, he grew into a confident speaker and high achiever, scoring 85% in his Class X exams.

Dr Benson credits his mother as the cornerstone of his success, whose constant support and encouragement gave him the strength to dream big and the determination to keep moving forward. She taught him that success is not about where one begins but about the journey one undertakes to reach their goals.

After completing his MBBS, Dr Benjamin enrolled in MedPG to prepare for his postgraduate entrance exams. However, his initial attempt was unsuccessful, as he secured a rank of 66,000 due to a lack of seriousness and focus. Struggling financially, he lived in a security cabin at the MedPG office and volunteered at the library to make ends meet.