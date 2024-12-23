Dr Benjamin Benson motto “Never give up” & Naruto inspired him throughout his medical journey

Dr Benjamin Benson’s journey is a remarkable testament to perseverance, hard work, and determination. From being ranked last in a class of 65 students to securing an All-India Rank of 300 in All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT), his life reflects a relentless pursuit of self-improvement.
Overcoming challenges such as stuttering and facing mockery during his school years, he grew into a confident speaker and high achiever, scoring 85% in his Class X exams.
Dr Benson credits his mother as the cornerstone of his success, whose constant support and encouragement gave him the strength to dream big and the determination to keep moving forward. She taught him that success is not about where one begins but about the journey one undertakes to reach their goals.
After completing his MBBS, Dr Benjamin enrolled in MedPG to prepare for his postgraduate entrance exams. However, his initial attempt was unsuccessful, as he secured a rank of 66,000 due to a lack of seriousness and focus. Struggling financially, he lived in a security cabin at the MedPG office and volunteered at the library to make ends meet.
During this challenging phase, his then-girlfriend, now wife, became his pillar of support. Sharing half of her monthly pocket money, she ensured that he could afford food and essential study materials, motivating him to stay on course.
On his second attempt, he achieved an All-India Rank of 37 and gained admission into the Radiation Oncology programme at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry.
During his residency, Dr Benson began collaborating with MedPG to coordinate their services. Recognising his dedication and vision, he was offered equity in the company the following year.
By 2018, he became the sole owner of MedPG, transforming it from a small initiative into a nationwide platform for postgraduate medical exam preparation. Under his leadership, MedPG emphasised smaller class sizes, personalized attention, and focused guidance, helping thousands of medical students achieve their goals.
Today, Dr Benson Benjamin is a successful radiation oncologist, educator, and entrepreneur.
His journey from humble beginnings to owning a national institution is a source of inspiration for many.
Guided by his belief in the motto “Never give up,” inspired by his admiration for the anime series Naruto, Dr Benjamin has turned every obstacle into an opportunity for growth. His life story stands as a powerful example of how consistent effort, resilience, and the support of loved ones can transform challenges into remarkable achievements.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Aditi Gawit, Chaitanya and Oshi Sharma.)