Global education trends: Major study abroad changes in 2024 and what to expect in 2025

The year 2024 has witnessed major changes in the global study abroad landscape, which has altered the experience of students. This year, there has been a heavy emphasis on Affordable opportunities, skill development, and experiential learning.

Some major changes that are witnessed in 2024 are:

Impact of policy changes on students: In 2024, a number of policy changes in well-known study abroad destinations have influenced the student experience. While the United Kingdom (UK) has tightened regulations on student visas, Australia and Canada have supported post-graduation employment visas. Thus, these developments have a significant influence on students' decisions to immigrate and study overseas.

Financial accessibility: Students wishing to study abroad are encountering a number of obstacles that have been impeding their decision due to the rising cost of education. However, in 2024, governments and educational institutions have started offering more financial help and merit-based scholarships, particularly in countries like Canada, the UK, and Germany. Apart from that, institutions have begun introducing alternative solutions, such as income-sharing agreements and low-interest loans, as well as flexible payment arrangements.

Prioritising mental health well-being: International universities have started to prioritise the mental health of their international students and have strengthened their support systems. To help students with a variety of problems, including homesickness, culture shock, and academic pressure, their curriculum has evolved to include peer support groups, counseling services, and mental health programmes.

Emerging study destinations: Students continue to favor traditional study destinations such as the United States (US) and UK. In 2024, there has also been a rise in the desire for nations such as France, Ireland, Germany, and New Zealand. Germany and France are at the vanguard of the European medical scene, closely followed by Georgia and the Czech Republic.