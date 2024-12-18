Nurturing confidence in girls: A curious exploration at YUWA School, Jharkhand

“I feel so free of all my problems when I play football with my team. My team is my strength”

Collective response from Class X, Yuwa School

At Yuwa, the football team culture is all about creating a safe space, building sisterhood, and motivating each other to keep improving every day. Girls as young as five are introduced to this environment, offering them a world distinct from the challenges they face at home, where their self-worth or even existence is often questioned. Football practices run six days a week throughout the year, led by “Didis” from their villages who have grown through Yuwa’s football programme.

Opportunities such as being the captain of a team, and travelling to play tournaments are also part of the programme. The consistent exposure to the culture of their football team since their early childhood reinforces the confidence in the girls throughout adolescence.

The coaches, some as young as 15, take on the responsibility of finding and forming teams, composed of girls from their villages. This gives them agency from a young age to mobilise a group of people, even toward an unpopular act — in this case, creating a girls' football team in their locality.

Coaching not only equips the girls with leadership skills but also provides financial support for their education, thereby encouraging them to be financially independent from a young age.

“When I listen to Paras bhaiya (the head of the football program) motivate me to speak up and get better, I wish to be the same kind of coach with my players”

Pushpa, Class IX, Yuwa School

Life Skills Program:

The life skills programme is designed based on the everyday experiences and challenges faced by the girls of rural Jharkhand. The curriculum evolves each year based on feedback from the participants and alumni of the program. Its themes have included sexual and reproductive rights, child rights, health and nutrition, and financial and future planning. The safe space that is built in the football teams is extended for discussing sensitive topics often considered taboo in their villages.

The life skills sessions cover issues such as recognising appropriate and inappropriate touch, menstrual hygiene or the consequences of child marriage, making the learning relevant and reflective of the girl's real-life experiences and encouraging them to speak up. In most cases, the facilitators are also the girls’ football coaches making it easier for them to trust them to share their opinions or lived experiences.

The facilitators self-evaluate each session by reflecting on how many girls participated thus consciously creating an atmosphere where more voices are encouraged and heard.

"My daughter has been learning topics like good touch and bad touch that I had no idea about at her age. Most young girls are alone at home with very little supervision or support, as most parents work all day. Hence, these conversations are so important to have with the girls to make them aware and seek support."

Jigyasa, Parent and member of the parents committee at Yuwa