Bridging digital divide: The case for offline technologies and the role of Kolibri

Education technology, or EdTech, has become a central topic in discussions about improving education globally. The COVID-19 pandemic forced education systems worldwide to adopt technology, regardless of their prior stance on it. This global crisis accelerated the mainstreaming of EdTech, making it an essential component of educational reform discussions, especially around achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4).

However, delivering quality learning through EdTech is a complex and collective endeavor, requiring alignment across various actors: governments with their policies, developers with their innovations, teachers with their expertise, and learners with diverse needs.

Despite its potential, the integration of education technology into classrooms often feels disjointed.

Many platforms and products are introduced as standalone solutions, each with its own scope, sequence, and progression, without sufficient consideration for how they align with existing programs or classroom realities. In developing countries, where teachers operate under signiﬁcant constraints, this fragmented approach adds an additional burden.

Already stretched thin, these educators are left to navigate the complexities of implementing multiple programs within the limited hours of a school day, often with insufficient support or resources.

While there is no doubt that EdTech is a powerful tool for educators, integrating it into teaching practice is often far from straightforward. Consider a classroom with 60 learners and only ﬁve devices, or a rural school where internet access is limited to a single computer. In such cases, the challenges go beyond simply equipping teachers with the skills to use new tools or introducing additional platforms.

The real problem spans multiple dimensions — logistics, infrastructure, alignment with teaching practices, and equitable access for all learners.

These hurdles, compounded by the global digital divide, highlight the pressing need for more thoughtful, inclusive, and scalable solutions. This is where technologies speciﬁcally designed for use offline ﬁrst, and not as an afterthought or ‘nice to have’ emerged as a game-changer.

The digital divide; offline EdTech as a meaningful solution

The rapid growth of EdTech brings with it both opportunities and inequities. As advanced tools and platforms become more accessible to some, the digital divide continues to widen. According to the International Telecommunications Union, over 33% of the world’s population still lacks access to the Internet, and in many regions, even electricity is unreliable. As it goes without saying, the learners who struggle to have access to these resources are also the ones who have the lowest learning outcomes.

Those without these basic infrastructures ﬁnd themselves increasingly excluded from the promises of digital learning, and the gap between the haves and have-nots only deepens.

For EdTech ech to be meaningful, it must account for this divide. While many edtech products rely on the internet, offline technologies, such as Kolibri by Learning Equality, provide an example of how to address these gaps. Speciﬁcally designed to operate in low-resource environments, Kolibri offers a practical and impactful way to bridge these gaps, ensuring that learners and teachers are not left behind in the digital transformation of education.