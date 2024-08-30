How can one bag UK's Chevening Award? Public policy expert at NITI Aayog tells us in great details

Aspiring to study in the United Kingdom (UK), one of the world's premier education hubs, can be a transformative experience. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or someone with a career gap, this world-class education will immerse you in a year filled with opportunities, connecting you with driven individuals from around the globe who share your ambitions.

It’s not just about gaining knowledge; it’s about accessing opportunities you never knew existed. If you're aiming for a job abroad, this is an excellent starting point.

Even if you return to India, a UK education elevates you above your peers, setting a higher benchmark for your career.

However, the cost of pursuing a master’s degree in the UK is significant. Tuition fees range from £30,000 to £50,000, depending on the university, with some MBA programmes reaching up to £80,000.

When you factor in living expenses, which are approximately £20,000 annually, the total cost can quickly add up to between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore per year. This substantial financial commitment often deters many from following their dreams.

But what if I told you that you could complete your master’s degree for free — no costs for travel, visa applications, living expenses, or daily costs? It may sound too good to be true, but it is entirely possible.

Beyond the financial benefits, you'll join an exclusive cohort of around 1,300 people globally, including 40 exceptionally talented individuals from India. These are top performers in their fields — social workers, entrepreneurs, civil servants — who will become lifelong friends, bonded over shared ideas and a common ambition to excel.

You'll find yourself among your tribe, pushing you to achieve even more. This is what the Chevening Award offers. Pronounced as "cheev-ning," not "shev-ning," it’s a life-changing opportunity which aims to cultivate a network of leaders who are exceptionally skilled at leveraging their connections to drive development in their home countries.

What is the award all about?

The Chevening Award is part of the Chevening Scheme run by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), a ministry under the British Government. This prestigious scheme is available only to select countries, excluding the US, where the equivalent opportunity is the Marshall Scholarship.

Scheme offers two types of awards: the Chevening Scholarship, typically granted to candidates pursuing a full one-year master’s degree in the UK, and the Chevening Fellowship, designed for more experienced professionals and lasting eight to 12 weeks. Each award has its own set of eligibility criteria and application processes.

My experience

As an engineer turned entrepreneur and public policy expert at NITI Aayog, I am set to pursue a Master’s in Entrepreneurship at UCL with a Chevening Scholarship. I qualified for the 2024-25 Chevening award on my second attempt.

In this column, I’ll discuss my journey, offering two perspectives: the lessons from my first, unsuccessful attempt, and the changes I made in my second application that led to success.

In my experience, there’s often more to learn from failure than success, and I hope to share insights that may be valuable to future applicants.

The entire Chevening application process is conducted online through a portal accessible via chevening.org.

Let's take a look at the process

Initially, the form includes 12 eligibility questions to screen your application. Key requirements include being a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country, having completed an undergraduate degree that qualifies you for a postgraduate programme at a UK university, and possessing at least two years (2,800 hours) of work experience.

Once you pass the eligibility check, you’ll proceed to fill out the application, which is divided into nine sections. A few sections require basic details like personal information, education, and travel history. Others, such as the Programme of Study, Referees, and Supporting Statements, demand more thoughtful input.

A critical step is choosing three courses at three different or the same universities, which you must list in your Chevening application.

Note that applying to universities is different from the Chevening application, and each course may have specific requirements. Chevening typically allows you until July 13th of the following year to upload an unconditional offer if you are selected.

In my first attempt, I only started applying to universities after being shortlisted for the Chevening interview. While I secured admission to two universities, I faced challenges later, as I was not eligible for university-specific scholarships.

When I didn't make the final cut for Chevening that year, I had to defer my offers, lacking financial support. I recommend applying early to universities; many offer application fee waivers and internal scholarships, which serve as valuable backups if you plan to study in the UK that academic year.

Here we go...

When applying for the Chevening Scholarship, you’ll need to provide two referees who know you in a professional capacity. Since the UK Master's is an intensive one-year course, it demands academic rigour. Therefore, having one academic referee and one work referee can offer a balanced perspective on your qualifications.

While this isn't a strict rule, it’s important to note that since the scholarship requires a minimum level of work experience, demonstrating professional competence is crucial. In my first attempt, as an entrepreneur without a direct work supervisor, I could only provide academic referees. However, in my second attempt, working at NITI Aayog allowed me to include a reference from our organisational head, alongside an academic referee.

In addition to references, you'll need to answer four key questions in 100-500 words each, focused on Leadership and Influence, Relationship Building and Shared Learning, Studying in the UK, and Career Plan.

Chevening seeks individuals poised to become future leaders or influencers in their home countries. You’ll be expected to share specific examples of your leadership and influencing skills, demonstrating how you've built and maintained professional relationships, and how you plan to use these skills in the future.

You must also justify your choice of three university courses, linking them to your previous academic or professional experience and future career plans. Thorough research into your chosen courses is crucial for this section.

Chevening looks for candidates with a clear post-study career plan, outlining both immediate goals upon returning home and longer-term aspirations. You might also consider how your goals align with what the UK government is doing in your country.

Your application should tell a coherent, connected story. Avoid disjointed or disconnected answers. You can use the same experience to showcase different qualities, such as leadership and networking ability, by highlighting different aspects or using entirely different examples. Structure your answers using the STAR approach: Situation, Task, Action, Result.

Interview tips

If you’re invited for an interview, typically around February, congratulations — you’re one step closer to studying in the UK. The interview panel usually includes representatives from the British High Commission, Chevening alumni, and the Chevening Country Team.

My interview experience improved significantly between my first and second attempts, thanks to advice from past Chevening alumni who helped me highlight the most compelling aspects of my story.

During the interview, questions will largely revolve around the four essay questions, but you have the opportunity to add layers of detail, making your story even more memorable. Your answers should form a connected narrative. Instead of plainly introducing yourself, weave a story.

For example, if you're a girl from a rural part of Uttar Pradesh who went on to study economics at Delhi University (DU), you might start by saying, “Born in a rural Indian household, living closely with my community, my passion for social development led me to study economics at DU, with a strong focus on enabling social inclusion for the marginalised…”

Each event in your life has a storyline — bring it out instead of merely stating the facts. Remember, you’re competing against 60,000 candidates. Your story should captivate the interviewers and make you unforgettable.

If you're not selected after the interview, don’t be discouraged. Seek feedback from Chevening alumni, identify areas for improvement, and try again. Also, don’t forget to defer your university offer if possible — it can save you a lot of trouble the following year.

(The author of the column is Mrityunjay Sharma. All views shared are his own.)