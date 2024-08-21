World Entrepreneurs' Day: "Each challenge is an opportunity for growth," says Rohan Rai, Co-Founder, Edupull

Today, entrepreneurship goes beyond merely starting a business; it’s about cultivating a mindset in young people that empowers them to create opportunities, solve problems, and drive meaningful change. My journey, which led me to co-found Edupull, reflects this belief.

Having faced the challenges of traditional education and societal expectations, I understand the obstacles and moments of doubt that come with the entrepreneurial path.

My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs would be:

Embrace the journey with resilience and curiosity. Each challenge and setback is an opportunity for growth. Don’t be afraid to think beyond conventional choices.

With perseverance, innovation, and the right support, you can achieve your dreams.

At Edupull, our mission is to empower these young individuals to pursue their passions with confidence. We provide the knowledge, skills, and support needed to nurture the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Every learner has the potential to lead, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every student, regardless of their background, has equal access to the tools and education to turn their aspirations into reality.

Let’s work together to build a future where every student is empowered to study, innovate, and succeed, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels both personal growth and societal progress.

(The writer is Rohan Rai is the Co-Founder of Edupull. Views expressed are his own.)