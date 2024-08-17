Breast cancer survivor Dr Samrakshini's journey is an inspiration for young medicos

As a young girl from a small town, Dr Samrakshini once believed that becoming a gynaecologist would be the pinnacle of her life's achievements. She never imagined that her greatest challenge — and ultimately her most profound accomplishment — would come not from her career, but from a personal battle that began three years ago with a life-altering diagnosis.
During the hectic days of her residency, Dr Samrakshini's elder sister received a breast cancer diagnosis. The news was shocking, especially since there was no known history of cancer in their family. Concerned for her own health, she took the oncologist’s advice and underwent testing herself.
The results came back positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting her at a significantly higher risk for breast cancer. Despite the gravity of this news, she faced it with the calm, clinical mindset of a medical professional.
Annual MRI scans were recommended, and for the first three years, the results were clear. But in the fourth year, her world shifted.
The scan showed an 8 mm, stage one invasive ductal carcinoma — a small but aggressive breast cancer. The treatment plan was clear: radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery.
While the diagnosis might have been devastating for many, Dr Samrakshini found herself surprisingly composed. Having supported her sister through her own cancer journey, she felt prepared for what lay ahead.
"Strangely, I didn't feel any panic at all," she recalls. The experience of her sister's illness had given her a sense of familiarity with the process, and she approached her own treatment with quiet confidence.
But confidence only went so far.
As the treatment progressed, doubts began to creep in.
“What if I can't keep up with my peers after this long break from my studies? What if I don't get better? What if this is the end?” she wondered. The fears were real, but so was her determination.
Armed with her medical knowledge, she took steps to preserve her future.
"In the middle of all this uncertainty, I didn't forget to cryopreserve my eggs before undergoing chemotherapy," she says, ensuring that the possibility of motherhood remained open despite the ravages of the disease.
Cancer, she reflects, taught her many lessons. It revealed her strength, resilience, and the fleeting nature of life.
"It made me realise I was tougher, stronger than I ever knew. A few people leave you. A few stick by you even during the harshest of weathers," she shares.
After enduring a long and strenuous treatment regime, Dr Samrakshini finally entered remission. The initial weeks brought a rush of adrenaline, but as the excitement wore off, physical weakness set in. Impatient to return to her life, she was forced to rest for six more months, a period of enforced stillness that tested her in new ways.
Today, Dr Samrakshini is not only a cancer survivor but a thriving fertility specialist based in Bengaluru. She is three years cancer-free and counting. Her greatest achievements, she says, are not her academic accolades or professional milestones, but the victory of beating cancer and continuing to live a healthy, joyful life every day.
"I'm proud to say that as of today, I'm three years cancer-free," she declares, a statement of triumph that resonates far beyond the walls of her practice.
