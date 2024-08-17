Breast cancer survivor Dr Samrakshini's journey is an inspiration for young medicos

The results came back positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, putting her at a significantly higher risk for breast cancer. Despite the gravity of this news, she faced it with the calm, clinical mindset of a medical professional.

Annual MRI scans were recommended, and for the first three years, the results were clear. But in the fourth year, her world shifted.

The scan showed an 8 mm, stage one invasive ductal carcinoma — a small but aggressive breast cancer. The treatment plan was clear: radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery.

While the diagnosis might have been devastating for many, Dr Samrakshini found herself surprisingly composed. Having supported her sister through her own cancer journey, she felt prepared for what lay ahead.

"Strangely, I didn't feel any panic at all," she recalls. The experience of her sister's illness had given her a sense of familiarity with the process, and she approached her own treatment with quiet confidence.

But confidence only went so far.

As the treatment progressed, doubts began to creep in.

“What if I can't keep up with my peers after this long break from my studies? What if I don't get better? What if this is the end?” she wondered. The fears were real, but so was her determination.

Armed with her medical knowledge, she took steps to preserve her future.

"In the middle of all this uncertainty, I didn't forget to cryopreserve my eggs before undergoing chemotherapy," she says, ensuring that the possibility of motherhood remained open despite the ravages of the disease.