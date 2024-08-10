Unprepared for adulthood: The 90s education system's life skills shortfall

The 1990s were a pivotal decade for India's educational landscape, marked by rapid economic expansion, burgeoning globalisation, and a fervent focus on technological and professional excellence. This transformative period was meant to herald a new age of opportunity and progress.

Yet, beneath the surface of this promising educational revolution lay a critical oversight: the glaring neglect of essential life skills that are crucial for navigating the complexities of adulthood.

While many schools and institutions made noteworthy strides, the overarching education system fell short in equipping students with practical skills, leaving a lasting void that continues to affect generations.

The era’s educational philosophy was predominantly driven by an intense focus on academic success and a singular definition of achievement.

Institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) became symbols of excellence, casting a long shadow over other fields. The relentless pursuit of top scores and prestigious placements led to a skewed emphasis on traditional academic metrics, sidelining the development of practical life skills.

This narrow focus created a system that excelled in fostering rote learning but faltered in preparing students for the multifaceted demands of adult life.

The overemphasis on academic excellence

Children born in the 90s were raised in an educational environment that placed an immense premium on academic success. Institutions like the IITs emerged as the epitome of achievement, creating a culture where academic performance was seen as the sole measure of potential.

This narrow definition of success often overshadowed other important aspects of personal development.

Students who excelled in traditional subjects were celebrated, while those with different talents, such as sports or arts, were frequently sidelined. The common phrase, "Iska dimag sirf khel mein hai" (He/she is only good at sports) was a perspective that underscored a deeper systemic failure to recognise and cultivate diverse talents and skills.

While a few schools made commendable efforts to integrate life skills into their curricula, these initiatives were sporadic and uneven.

For instance, institutions like Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Kerala introduced value-based education and practical lessons such as first-aid and disaster management. Yet, these were exceptions rather than the rule. The majority of schools adhered to a rigid academic framework that prioritised rote learning over holistic development.

The then Government attempted to address these shortcomings through National Curriculum Framework (NCF) by incorporating aspects of life skills and vocational training. However, these efforts often fell short in their execution.

The gap between policy and practice was vast, leaving students ill-prepared for real-world challenges. Educational reforms, such as the introduction of vocational subjects, lacked the depth and integration necessary to make a substantial impact. They were often perceived as supplementary rather than integral to the core curriculum, resulting in them being perceived as ‘extra’.

The struggles of the 90s generation

The neglect of essential life skills in the 90s education system has left a profound mark on those who grew up during this era. While the focus was predominantly on academic achievements, crucial practical skills such as financial literacy, critical thinking, and household management were often overlooked.

Vivek Sundaran, an alumnus of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, reflects on the limitations of his education: “Our school excelled in value education and lessons from the Bhagavad Gita, but we were left in the dark about practical financial matters. We never learned how to file taxes, save money, or plan investments. This lack of financial literacy has been a significant challenge in adulthood.”

Supporting this view, Nishant Saxena, who works with a multi-national company (MNC), underscores the impact of this neglect on practical skills: “While academic success was heavily emphasised, practical skills like managing finances and performing household chores were neglected.”

Similarly, Rashmi Gera, Training Head-India at LanguageCert India and a mother of two boys from the 90s, highlights several critical gaps: “Time management, critical thinking, emotional balance, effective communication, and household management were glaring omissions from our education system.” While others say newspaper reading, formal writing, and understanding various career paths were barely touched upon, which has left many ill-prepared for real-world demands.

Akanksha Verma, Deputy Editor at Jagran English, also highlights the absence of essential emergency skills: “Critical life skills like CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which are crucial in emergencies, were not adequately covered in our education.”

Similarly, Somya Pande, an IT (Information Technology) professional, points out the gaps in practical education: “We were not taught basics like tax filing, insurance claims, or home repair and maintenance.”

Ashish Chauhan, a communications professional, adds that the education system overlooked key aspects of personal development: “Financial literacy, mental health awareness, and emotional intelligence were significant oversights. These are crucial for personal well-being and success.”

Unaddressed topics

The 90s education system also faltered in addressing critical issues such as sex education and the management of high-value assets. While Shrabana, a Sports Manager, notes, "Sports should have been treated as a character development tool rather than pastime and from the early age, and we should have been taught about ⁠multiple income sources”, Vivek Sundaran highlighted another important subject of sex education. “Sex education was a joke. We were never taught how to buy and own high-value assets or manage their associated insurances,” he says.

Household chores, including cooking and cleaning, were also neglected in education, especially for boys. Nishant Saxena points out, "Boys in the 90s were often shielded from household chores like cooking and cleaning, relying on their mothers and later their partners. This lack of practical life skills has led to challenges in living independently. Moreover, while we were adept at memorising and passing exams, the education system left us lacking in critical thinking, making it difficult to tackle real-world problems effectively."

These reflections collectively underscore a broader issue: While academic success was heavily prioritised, the absence of practical life skills has left many from the 90s generation struggling with essential aspects of adult life.

Progress and modern reforms

In retrospect, the 90s education system, while fostering academic excellence, failed to prepare students for the practical challenges of adulthood. The emphasis on traditional metrics of success overshadowed the need for essential life skills, leaving many students ill-equipped to navigate financial, emotional, and practical aspects of their lives.

As we move forward, it is crucial to build on the lessons learned from this era and strive for an educational framework that balances academic achievement with the cultivation of life skills, ensuring that future generations are not only knowledgeable but also resilient and capable of thriving in a multifaceted world.

Fortunately, contemporary reforms have increasingly recognised the importance of life skills and holistic development. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, for example, emphasises the integration of vocational training and soft skills into the curriculum. Schools now offer more diverse and inclusive programmes, reflecting a broader understanding of student needs and potential.

The introduction of career counselling, financial literacy programmes, and mental health support in modern curricula represents a significant shift towards addressing the shortcomings of past educational practices.

However, it is essential to continue evolving and adapting educational strategies to ensure that all students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the complexities of modern life.

(Former journalist Aarzoo Snigdha must have jumped ships and hopped on to the cruise of corporate communications, and is smashing it anyway, but her inner keeda to write inspired her to wear the hat of a columnist too. Among all the others hats she wears, of course, looking fabulous in each and every one of them. Views expressed here are her own)