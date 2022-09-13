Exams! That one word that manages to send a chill down my spine even today! NORMAL and ROUTINE exams itself would give me panic attacks, I can only imagine the plight of those who have written the ones that decides their future, like NEET or JEE Advanced for example. The results of which came out recently.

The NEET UG and JEE Advanced results are out and many EXPERTS have spoken about how to handle result-induced anxiety, But I still decided to give you all my take, as there's one main aspect that makes a difference here... I have actually been in your shoes and can empathise 100 per cent with you all!

But that's not it, remember the saying by American inventor Thomas Alva Edison? That he didn't fail but discovered many ways how NOT to make a light bulb. Well, I can definitely share my views on how NOT to make the same mistakes that I made. Today's conversation with you all is an honest attempt to prepare you to handle yourselves' now that the results are out. Especially if you didn't get the marks that you had hoped for.

But before I do, here's a disclaimer... These tips aren't meant to be used as EXCUSES or as AMMUNITION to win arguments without putting in the required efforts, but rather to be used as a guide to understanding oneself in a deeper way so as to avoid BURNING OUT in the long run.

Competition, Expectation, Gratification!

These three keywords are pretty self-explanatory, but still let me give you my detailed opinion, based on my experience.

Competition

The first aspect that we all need to understand is that the competition only keeps on increasing. It was way different when our parents were in our shoes and it's beyond comparison when the present day is taken into consideration. There's only ONE FIRST PLACE... right? It's OKAY if you weren't the ONE but remember you were ONE among the many who made it through the challenge.

You ALSO need to remember that if you didn't fare well, then you perhaps were in the WRONG COMPETITION to begin with. You ALSO need to understand that it's absolutely no use REPENTING, feeling guilty or beating yourself up. It was not just an experience but a very important LEARNING that will add immense value to your life.

Expectation

Handling/managing expectations is one LIFE SKILL that I personally feel should be taught as early as possible and should be the very foundation of our education system. We are taught or learn to EXPECT the best marks, to become TOPPERS and so on. When our parents EXPECT and pressureise us, that's actually when we DON'T tend to live up to their expectations. When we set our own EXPECTATIONS, we often don't set realistic ones. We often tend to give in to peer pressure or society.

Everyone isn't meant to be a doctor or an engineer, I have one of each in my house and here I am, doing something which both my parents nor I ever EXPECTED, even in my wildest dreams. If I'm writing this even after five years, this means that I've gotten something right, isn't it? If something doesn't work, go back to the drawing board and figure out other options that really VIBE WELL with you, maybe this exam or any other for that matter made you realise this.

Gratification

We human beings have a habit of aiming for everything in life to be as easy as making INSTANT NOODLES. We INDULGE and want to do so repeatedly. We aim for the QUICKEST, EASIEST and most FAVOURABLE OUTCOMES. But life's not so easy, isn't it? I've seen many students DECIDE their future just to get a KICK while making the decision.

"My bestie is going to become a DOC(TOR) let me too!" is one common reasoning that I've heard more times than I can count, but did your BESTIE ever tell you that he/she has been planning to pursue this for a very long time? I'm not saying that someone misguided you, but you allowed your gratification to make the decision for you rather than deciding what you want, working towards it and enjoying the process of GRATIFICATION.

As I sign off this week, all I want to say is... my dearest ones, please CHILL! Don't fret and become ILL! You'll definitely find another way, use your WILL!

With Regards and a constant reassurance that I'm always here for you all,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach"