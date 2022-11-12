I'm sure that we're all aware of the massive layoffs that are happening all over the world. Twitter, Meta, Accenture, Cognizant, BYJU'S and many, many more companies were reported to have laid off employees. My spidey sense started to tingle and made me swing into action as I knew that many would be heartbroken if they had received their pink slips or have been laid off. This indeed is the right time to help everyone deal with the same.

Honestly speaking, getting a job is quite a challenge for many, be it graduates, postgraduates or anyone else. Whenever I am invited to colleges to train students for their campus placement drives, the first thumb rule that I teach them is "NO JOB IS EASY, NO JOB IS IDEAL, NO JOB IS PERFECT! Just take up one, to begin with, and then shape your career." But the mantra that I teach as the foundation ensures that they are interested in the job and that it is in line with their interests and/or passion. Why are these two aspects important? What difference does it make?

The first aspect is the loss of opportunity by many students who give into their egotistical state of mind after graduation/postgraduation and feel that they deserve more. The "I'm an ENGINEER /MBA and so on. So I deserve at least X as my salary", is what has kept many students from getting placed.

The second main aspect that generally hampers growth in one's career is the fact that an individual expects a list of their own expectations to be fulfilled by the company, without understanding that the vice versa has to be given importance and to not be self-centred.

I begin with the above simply to iterate that a majority of those who survive being laid off are the ones who have gotten the above two aspects right. But if it happens irrespective and for reasons that are beyond our control, then... fret not! Here are my best tips to deal with it.

Keep calm and listen to the Coach

That's the first step and the way to go. In order to achieve this, you need to first come to terms with the situation, accept that it has happened and understand that you cannot undo it. You'll probably grieve and that's okay, but don't allow grief to turn into guilt, wherein, you start blaming yourself! No!

The next thing you need to understand is that it wasn't in your control. If it was, then you already know that you need to pull your socks up and not repeat the same in your next job. In both cases, I want you to focus on the present. What's happened has and there's no point cribbing about it, but it is definitely worth it if you can analyse why. If not, fret not! Consider this as a forced unpaid sabbatical. I say "forced" as this is not only the time to analyse and understand the areas that you need to learn, upskill and improve yourself, but also the right phase of your life to rationalise whether your career path is working out or ideal for you.

Just do it!

I'm not promoting Nike here but I do love their slogan though. This is the time for you to be spontaneous and do what you've been putting off all this time, those plans which you couldn't pursue because of your work life and just LIVE FOR TODAY. All this provided that your finances are looking good until you land somewhere else.

Just for gigs!

If you're really in a position which warrants you to work, then the best thing to do would be to put your skills to use by looking for freelancing assignments or 'gigs'. The gig work economy in India is definitely improving and there are apps like Freelancer, Upwork, Fiver, Urban Company and so on that you can browse and take up projects that match your skill sets.

Bond... but not like James...!

Avoid risk-taking behaviours and dicey adventures. Losing a job and getting laid off is quite a challenge and it's during this time that you need to be surrounded by those who love you. Bond with those who you share a good vibe with or reconnect with those who you miss. But ensure that you've appraised your family about your situation so that you have a strong support system.

Keeping this to yourself and trying to deal with it isn't the right thing to do and I'm not underestimating anyone's strength here, all I'm trying to do is to ensure that nothing or no one will exploit your weakness.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"Your Coach"