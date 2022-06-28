The much-awaited Telangana Intermediate 2022 results have finally been announced. With over nine lakh students appearing for the exam, there was a lot of anxiety among students and parents with regards to results as the exams were conducted against the backdrop of COVID-19. Here are some of the key insights and takeaways from the results.

Pass Percentage: Overall pass percentage for the second year is 67.16% and the first-year pass percentage is observed to be 63.32%. The results were overall better in comparison to the recently announced Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results.



Top Performers: Even though there was no official announcement with regards to the toppers or merit list, through our students from Spark Academy, we found out that 989 and 990 were the highest scores so far. Medchal district proved to be the top in terms of pass percentage of 78%. Among the second-year students, 36% secured an A grade. Girls performed better than boys this time around as well. This has been the trend over the last few years.

What next for students who failed the exam: The good news announced by the Education Minister is that Advanced Supplementary exams will be conducted from August 1 and the application forms for the same will be released from June 30. So students and parents need not worry and they can utilise this second chance to clear the exam.

Reduction of syllabus proved to be a boon for students: Due to the pandemic, only 70% of the syllabus was included for the exams and that proved to be an advantage for the students and is reflected in the pass percentage.

Focus should now be on competitive exams: With the results announced, students should now be finalising their preparation and get their focus back on competitive exams such as the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains) and the Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are being conducted in July.

Yasasvi Santosh is the Director of Spark Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana. Views expressed are personal