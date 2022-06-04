CUET-UG 2022 is the Common University Entrance Test for admission to all UG programmes in central universities under the Ministry of Education. CUET is a single-window exam to get admissions to 53 central universities across India, making the entire process student-friendly and efficient by eliminating individual entrance exams for various colleges.

The exam comprises three sections: Languages, Domain-Specific Test and General Test. As the exam is very competitive, candidates who will sit for the entrance must prepare well to ace it. The right approach and planning will play a pivotal role in getting a high score.

While preparing for CUET, students must keep the following tips in mind:

1. Understand the exam

As every entrance exam varies and learners need to understand the CUET exam pattern well while preparing. In general, entrance tests assess candidates based on their understanding of the text, comprehension and analytical skills and CUET is no exception. Therefore, while preparing, candidates must focus on the concept and practice it thoroughly to score well.



2. Choose the right books

Before starting the exam preparations, it's important for aspirants to check the syllabus carefully so they know what to study. Having a syllabus will provide them with a map of their objective and help them in choosing the right books to read. Students can decide on the authors but must ensure that the books cover concept explanations, examples, and MCQs including Previous Years’ Questions of other competitive exams.



3. Practice mock tests

Working on the concepts and writing topic tests based on the exam pattern is essential, as it will help you understand your strengths and weak areas, which can be improved. Take up at least one CUET Mock Test every week and try to analyse your performance after completing the mock test. Also, try to attempt as many MCQs as possible from your board exam topics.



4. Follow 30 - 70 strategy

Aspirants should use 30 per cent of their time in grasping concepts and 70 per cent in practicing questions. By practicing questions of varying difficulty levels and different concepts, candidates develop analytical insights which are essential for any entrance exam.



5. Practicing the test paper

Candidates must take as many practice papers as possible to get acquainted with the test paper pattern and mode of examination. One can practice with the help of free sample papers available online and grasp the idea of the type of questions, sections, and level of difficulty.



6. Time management

As with any entrance exam preparation, candidates should be able to manage their time efficiently. The practice of taking mock exams and working on sample papers within a set time limit will help students stay focused during the exam. One needs to divide their time between sections and prioritise the important sections basis their speed.



7. Know your strengths

Solving different types of questions and then selecting the sections that one is confident about is crucial before appearing in an exam. With this, aspirants can then identify their strength areas, identify which questions to avoid and attempt the part which falls under their strong suit.



8. Revision is key

While preparing, aspirants must make one-page notes. It helps to write down important concepts when studying as this will come in handy for last-minute revision. Candidates can plan their revision — whether they want to revise daily or weekly. Regular revision practice will help keep information fresh in the candidates' minds and strengthen their fundamentals.

Shipra Mishra is a CUET Educator at Unacademy with over 9 years of teaching experience. Views expressed are personal.