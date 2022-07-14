With 14.9 lakh registrations and an equal amount of stress and confusion, the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG), which is the second biggest entrance exam, is all set to begin tomorrow, that is, July 15.

Hopefully you haven’t started studying only at the last minute. But, don’t worry we got you with some tips and advice on how to ace the exam.

The CUET UG exam will be held in examination centres across 500 cities in India in over 54,000 subject combinations. The test is scheduled to be held in two slots: In slot one, the candidate can take up to four tests only and up to five tests in slot two.

To boost your preparation at the last minute, here are some tips.

- Practice a few mock tests before the CUET PG exam so that you get a hang of the exam pattern. In Section IA and IB, you will be tested on your reading comprehension abilities. Section II will be your domain-specific subjects and Section III will require you to apply your general knowledge and reasoning abilities.

- Decide your exam-taking strategy in advance. Decide how much time you will spend for each section so that you manage your time well during the exam.

- Students need not panic as the exam will be limited to Class XII syllabus. Stick to the standard study material that is prescribed by the NCERT.

- Revise important topics, diagrams, formulas and so on right before the exam so that it stays fresh in your mind. It would be a good idea to make a separate note of these important topics during your preparation.

- If students are facing problems with reaching their exam centres due to heavy rain or commute issues, they can write to the National Testing Agency (NTA). They will also take a report from the respective district administration if students cannot appear for the exam due to rains and rearrange exams for them.

- Remember to check the eligibility criteria for the University you wish to secure admission to on their website. Even if a candidate passes the entrance test, he or she is not guaranteed admission to the programme unless the candidate fullfills the eligibility conditions of the university to which they are applying to.

And lastly, reach the exam centre on time and don't forget to carry your admit card. All the best to all the students appearing for the exam.