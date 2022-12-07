The topic of incorporating a four-day work week has been all over the news this week. Though we were hearing this every now and then, it's finally gaining momentum with Ireland claiming a 100% success rating in their trials of this concept, 100 companies in the UK switching over to a permanent four-day work week and finally, with more than 27 companies in the USA getting a nine out of ten score for following the same.

Yes! I do agree that this concept is great on a lot of fronts, but is it really possible in our country? Are the youngsters geared up for it and can the organisations train their managers to efficiently handle Gen Z? These shall remain million-dollar questions.

The Z(eal) in the Gen Z!

Before even beginning to think about how the effectiveness of the four-day work week, it's of utmost importance to understand the mindset of Gen Z which we'll need to adapt too, as they are simply put...the largest workforce of the future.

The three best ways in which I can describe Gen Z based on my interactions and experiences with them is like this. They are AUTHORITATIVE (because of their confidence), COMPETITIVE (because of the confidence in their abilities) and REPULSIVE (especially by authoritative figures) all at the same time. If these factors are considered, then the four-day work week will definitely work wonders for them because of the following factors.

1. All work and MORE PLAY makes Jack a happy boy!

Gen Z, due to their intrinsic nature of competition coupled with high levels of self-motivation, can perform better on a long work day but tend to burn out by the end of the week as they tend to focus on the approaching WEEKEND to unwind and let loose. This can make them unproductive right from the Thursday of each week and the entire Friday is lost in the TGIF (Thank God it's Friday) euphoria which involves planning for the weekend. The four-day work week solves this problem.

2. More is less, less is MORE!

The more the better just doesn't work with Gen Z. If they are asked to work for more hours and still have a five or six-day week, they tend to become very unproductive because of two reasons. One, the rebel in them craves flexibility and this leads them to question the policy and fight against it, rather than adhering to it. This adds up to more days and hours leading to less work which is unproductive. Two, the four-day work week offers an extra day of unwinding and relaxation which is an incentive that really drives them as it shows that the organisation is flexible. The less number of days lead to more productivity and one more day of relaxation allows them to reboot and recharge better for the week to come. Win-win! Isn't it?

3. Gone are the donkeys, here come the THOROUGHBREDS (Racehorses)

I mean no offence, but use this metaphor to infer that Gen Z believes in smart work, as their exposure to technology has made them smart workers in their own right. They are also more competitive compared to other generations which makes them want to work faster and better but accomplish more in less time. The declining attention span in this generation also makes it quite challenging for them to work for longer periods without burning out. Working for more days only makes them lethargic and laid back rather than keep them on their toes which is usually preferred.

As I sign off this week, I have just one simple message. Change is the only constant and we need to constantly break out of our comfort zones if we need to progress. Whether a four-day work week becomes reality or not, let's be geared up to embrace any CHANGE that comes our way.

With Regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

Your Coach