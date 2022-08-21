Though I've been lucky to have had amazing teachers, I've also had bitter experiences with a few who have not only used me as a punching bag (metaphorically) but even body-shamed me in class, in front of all my classmates.

It haunts me even today and I can only imagine the damage done by the actions of the Principal of a government college in Mumbai who, allegedly, not only passed vulgar remarks about the body parts of female students but also hurled casteist slurs and ill-treated students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories. I can't begin to imagine how bad a hit the girls' mental health must have taken and I don't even know where to begin about the slurs.

Dear teachers! If you're reading this, please understand that this isn't something that you do and expect the student to brush off and get back to his/her routine. It damages them in ways that you can't even begin to imagine.

For starters, even though ages 0-8 are considered THE FORMATIVE YEARS, based on my experience, I can tell you that the teenage and adolescent phase is even more important than the formative years as it is the FORMATIVE YEARS OF THEIR EMOTIONAL SYSTEM which will guide them for the rest of their adult life. Also, if the NORMAL TENDENCY of people this age is to be considered, this incident will be constantly REPEATED to tease, either playfully or willingly and that constant repetition will only make things worse.

Dear students! Here are the best approaches that you can follow if you too are facing abusive teachers, unwanted slurs and anything similar to what's happened in Mumbai.

There is always a BIGGER TREE

This is one aspect that I emphasise, mainly because we feel that we don't have it in us to bring about change. We might be afraid that we don't have the power, authority or credibility as we're STUDENTS after all and they are our teachers. That's where we need to change our thought process and understand the ESCALATION chart.

Take the help of someone who is approachable, friendly and who is willing to help you figure out who is ABOVE the person who is making your life miserable and how to approach them. Escalations are taken seriously nowadays, but just in case they're not... Don't worry, read ahead.

Social Medi-YEAH

Though I'm always advising youngsters to limit their screen time and refrain from getting addicted to social media, in this case, it works wonders in spreading the message. I don't have to tell you guys much as you chaps are light years ahead but, rather than just spreading the information on WhatsApp and Facebook, I'd honestly advise you all to use Twitter and TAG all the relevant authorities and stakeholders who might help expedite the process of getting the required interventions.

Involve your parents by being INVOLVED WITH THEM and use the BUDDY SYSTEM for better results

It's a no-brainer to involve your parents in matters like these, but the biggest mistake that most students make is giving in to the fear of the consequences. Take the above instance for example, after it was brought to light that the principal passed vulgar remarks about female body parts, other horrendous things started coming out. Why did the students wait? Maybe, Because they didn't know that this was wrong in the first place? Or even if they did, maybe they didn't know that action could be taken?

Hence, it's important to be communicating with your parents about everything that's happening in school. Afraid of your parents? Don't share the comfort level to tell them? Well, make your friend talk to your parents on your behalf and you talk to his/hers, not only is it easier to spill the beans but also even more effective as parents will definitely get more inquisitive.

Know the LAW or at least, KNOW SOMEONE who does!

Hearing about casteist SLURS today makes me feel like we're still living in the STONE AGE. I'd vent out my feelings but now isn't the time, the way it shatters the confidence of youngsters and how they'll always feel NOT GOOD ENOUGH is something that's not only irreparable but also devastating. The law is very strict and doesn't take it lightly in situations like these. The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act exists for this very reason.

Dear teachers, we have to LEAD by EXAMPLE and take immense responsibility towards building our nation, I humbly request you to ensure that we help our YOUNG MINDS unlock their full potential rather than make them feel LESS in any way.

With lots of love and regards,

Adarsh Benakappa Basavaraj

"The Coach"