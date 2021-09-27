Professional excellence is something that every youngster would have at the back of their mind, especially when they step out of college and into a professional setting. The journey towards realising their professional aspirations is often marked with testing times, interlaced with a lot of challenges. It is here that they will have to get their act together to respond appropriately, so that they do not lose any opportunity that comes their way. This is all the more important and critical in the present times, when the window of opportunity has shrunk rather significantly due to the pandemic and other social conditions.

As a human resource mentor, I would encourage the youth, particularly young graduates, to get sensitised to the aspect of visualising career challenges in their pursuit of professional success. The reason I am stating this very emphatically is that as and when you start to visualise, you actually go on to experience it in real terms.



When you visualise success in any aspect of your life, more than often, you end up becoming successful, since your actions tend to follow your internal thoughts which move on to become your conviction. We have heard this from many Olympians and successful personalities who have shared that they actually

visualised the day of their success and lived by it with confidence, putting in dedicated efforts towards achieving the same.



In a professionally competitive career development scenario, it must be mentioned at the very outset that the candidates who are accommodative to the aspect of visualising challenges are better equipped to perform well in the selection or recruitment process.



It is no secret that as a person, you would be exuding confidence and radiating enthusiasm when you meet with a challenge that you had internally anticipated. You will be prepared to face it with a suitable response. This adds clarity to the presentation of your credentials and makes you an eligible candidate for successful selection, against all odds.

