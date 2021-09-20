Career development is a very progressive step in the life of an adult, particularly the young college graduates who take on the journey of self-realisation towards professional success. It is undoubtedly a very challenging path during which the tenacity of the personality comes in for some serious test of endurance.

One of the qualities that stand out to be of critical importance for the youth at this stage would be to be ‘level-headed’. They must reflect the quality of not letting any circumstances, whether it is caused by external forces or something that emerges from within themselves, affect their mental status. They can’t lose the context and must focus on pursuing their goals of career development.

I have to mention here that this is easier said than done, since the youth gets bombarded with advice flying at them from every corner, pressures that are mounted on them from their family members, confusing peer group influence and mentoring from their teachers. It would almost sound like the youngsters are at the crossroads with a significant amount of anxiety and stress as to which path to tread.

I have witnessed this syndrome quite commonly among a majority of them and also have noticed that a select few easily walk past this stage displaying supreme confidence due to their ability to remain level-headed.



So what does it take to be level headed, and how you must be one is the moot point here that this column would address. Please take a liberal view of the points stated here and internally reflect upon them, so that you come up with appropriate answers to suit your specific requirements.



Remember, the more you are resolute in handling your emotions and cultured to keep them under control without any excessive and unwanted showcasing; the more you will be potent with purpose in life. When you are level-headed, you are much mightier with a sharp focus to emerge successful in realising your professional goals, especially with specific regard to career development.

