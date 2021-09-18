‘I want to get out of the rut,’ said Rinku. ‘I want a method to improve my performance by 10 times using the same resources.’

‘That’ll help my basketball team too,’ said Rahul.

‘Of course,’ said Rakesh. ‘There’s a process called OKRs that John Doerr wrote about in his book ‘Measure what matters’.’

‘What’re OKRs bhaiyya?’ asked Rinku.

‘Objectives and Key Results,’ said Rakesh. ‘OKRs make you focus and commit to what’s most important and go for a 10x leap in that area. So, identify 3-4 Objectives for your team or yourself in areas of highest impact - objectives that seem impossible, scary, big enough to propel you to the next level. Things you’d love to happen but believe are beyond you. So, what’re your 10x Objectives?’

‘An Ivy League school admission,’ said Rinku.

‘Winning the Inter-Collegiate championship!’ said Rahul. ‘It’s scary to even say it.’

‘Then they’re good objectives,’ smiled Rakesh. ‘They’re scary, exciting, clear 10x objectives with concrete results.’

‘But it’s just wishful thinking bhaiyya,’ said Rahul.’

‘No Rahul, that’s how OKRs work,’ said Rakesh. ‘Hard goals are better than easy goals because they force you to prioritise focus areas, to leverage all resources creatively to achieve your objective. It’s not about hoping, it’s a matter of execution.’

‘But how exactly bhaiyya?’ asked Rinku.

‘Like man found a way to go to the moon once he decided to go,’ laughed Rakesh. ‘Your KRs are your How. For every objective, write 3-4 Key Results in specific, time bound, measurable terms. KRs are milestones. When all KRs are achieved, your objective should be achieved. So what are your Key Results?’

‘Play better, practice harder?’ asked Rahul.

‘Study harder?’ asked Rinku.

‘Be specific when writing your KRs,’ said Rakesh. ‘Don’t list activities – measure their impact. For example, Rahul can improve points scored by 15 per cent, reduce points conceded by tightening defense by 15 per cent, improve ball possession by 15 per cent, over three months. Or, Rinku can shoot for top 10 per cent in qualifying tests, write a personal statement that gets 10/10 feedback, and fulfill conditions in six months. Each Key Result achieved takes you closer to your objective.’

‘So we put all effort towards achieving KRs,’ said Rinku.

‘Yes, once you set OKRs, concentrate on execution, on process,’ said Rakesh. ‘Make your individual and group OKRs public to the team to track progress and accountability. That way you stretch all available resources to achieve your objective. OKRs should push you to full potential.’

‘Thanks bhaiyya,’ said Rahul. ‘I’ll pitch it to our team right away. It’s a simple, elegant and powerful idea.’

‘I agree bhaiyya,’ said Rinku. ‘I’m setting OKRs in all important areas too.’



Pro Tip: Set 10x objectives in areas of greatest importance to you. 10x goals force you to utilise all resources at your disposal to full potential and find creative ways to achieve your objective.